Saints Edge Goldeyes in 12

ST. PAUL, MN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (27-29) lost 7-6 in 12 innings to the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field on Saturday night.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Tied at 6-6 in the top of the 12th, Nate Samson tripled to right-centre with two outs to drive home Alonzo Harris with the go-ahead run. Harris had reached on an infield single with one out and took second on an errant throw.

Paul Voelker pitched around a leadoff single in the bottom of the 12th to earn his first save of the year.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Jonathan Moroney worked a bases loaded walk that forced home Breland Almadova.

Mitch Ghelfi hit a two-run home run to right in the top of the third that put the Saints (27-29) in front 2-1.

The Goldeyes answered back with three runs in the bottom of the third. With one out, John Nester pulled a double down the left field line, sending Moroney to third. Wes Darvill then lined a single to centre that scored Moroney with the tying run. Darvill took second on the throw to the plate, and both Nester and Darvill scored on a two-run double to right-centre from Jordan George.

In the top of the fourth, John Silviano lined a single to centre that scored Harris to cut the Goldeyes' lead to 4-3. After Chesny Young walked to load the bases, Ghelfi was hit by a pitch to force home Chris Chinea with the tying run. Two batters later, Mikey Reynolds reached on an error that scored Silviano to make it 5-4 St. Paul.

Kyle Martin hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.

The Goldeyes took their third lead of the night in the bottom of the sixth when Kevin Lachance slugged a home run to left-centre.

Winnipeg held the lead until the top of the ninth. Young led off with a 10-pitch single to centre. Three batters later, Reynolds singled down the left field line with two outs. Chuck Taylor tied the game with a single through the right side that scored Young.

Jameson McGrane (1-1) picked up the win in relief with three scoreless innings.

John Gorman (1-2) took the loss in relief, allowing one earned run over three innings.

Brandon Cumpton started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits in six innings. Cumpton walked two and struck out six.

Peter Tago started for the Saints and also took a no-decision, allowing four earned runs on four hits in two and one-third innings. Tago walked six and struck out three.

Nate Antone and Jose Jose each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Goldeyes.

The series concludes Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. Mitchell Lambson (4-3, 4.39) faces right-hander Mike Devine (3-3, 2.59). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

