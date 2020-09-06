Milwaukee Milkmen Clinch Playoff Berth for First Time in Franchise History

The Milwaukee Milkmen did their part in the effort to clinch a spot in the American Association Championship Series on Saturday night when they defeated the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in walk-off fashion in 11 innings, but the club needed a little help in order to seal their postseason dreams. And they got it in the form of the St. Paul Saints, who topped the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 12 innings by a score of 7-6 to ensure that the Milkmen would be playing playoff baseball this September.

This will be Milwaukee's first entrance into the American Association playoffs in only their second year of existence. Last season as an expansion team the club finished with a 38-62 record and last place in the North Division, but first-year manager Anthony Barone has been able to lead a quick and impressive turnaround for this squad. "I'm very proud of our guys to clinch a spot in the Championship Series," Barone said afterwards, "but we know there is still work to do. We continue to take it one day at a time."

With a record of 32-24, the Milkmen currently hold a 1.5 game lead for first place in the American Association over the Sioux Falls Canaries with four games to play. The top two teams at the end of the regular season advance to the best-of-seven Championship Series.

