Big First Inning Propels Milkmen to 7-4 Win over RedHawks in Series Finale

Henderson Alvarez (1-1) took the mound against Kevin McGovern (1-0) on Sunday afternoon. McGovern, a long-time veteran of the American Association, recently came over to Fargo-Moorhead from Winnipeg.

The Milkmen did not skip a beat from last night as their bats stayed hot. In the first inning Dylan Tice drew a walk then scored on a triple from Adam Brett Walker. On an error from the RedHawks third baseman, Walker made it all the way home to make it a quick 2-0 lead. Jose Sermo continued on his offensive tear with a hard hit to center field and David Washington brought him around with a double to left field. Washington scored shortly after on a double from Aaron Hill. At the end of the first inning, the score stood 4-0 in favor of the Milkmen.

In the top of the third inning Alex Boxwell from the RedHawks took one out of Franklin Field for his second home run of the series.

In the fourth inning, Christian Correa with a solid double to center field which brought Hill on his high horse all the way home from first base. Milkmen extend their lead 5-1.

Forrestt Allday also came up with his second home run this series in the fifth inning to cut the Milkmen lead 5-2.

The Milkmen kept the pedal to the medal in the sixth inning starting with Hill. Hill has been taking advantage of his time at the plate today and he advanced to first due to a fielder's choice that ended up with an error by the shortstop, scoring Davis.

In the seventh inning, Washington lofted a sacrifice fly to bring Walker around for another run bringing the score to 7-2.

Alvarez pitched solid six innings allowing just the two runs, while Anthony Bender, Karch Kowalczyk, and Myles Smith came in to shut things down the last three frames.

In the top of the ninth inning, the RedHawks still had some gas left in their tank as Brennan Metzger drew a walk from Myles Smith. Drew Ward followed with a home run out of right field to try and creep back into the game. Myles buckled down after that, keeping things right there to take the Sunday victory by a score of 7-4.

In just two short days the Milkmen return back home to battle the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a three-game series before the regular season concludes and the Championship Series begins. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 p.m. with the gates opening an hour before go time.

