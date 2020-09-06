Milkmen Win on Walk-Off Error in Extra Innings

September 6, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate a walk-off win

(Milwaukee Milkmen) Milwaukee Milkmen celebrate a walk-off win(Milwaukee Milkmen)

With the playoff push moving full steam ahead, the Milkmen look to secure their spot with a win tonight against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Starting pitcher tonight was left hander David Holmberg and he has been nothing but great for the Milkmen this season. He lead the pitching staff in wins with six and has racked up 68 strikeouts so far just shy of Ryan Kussmaul's 73.

The game was locked down until the third inning when Sam Dexter hit a single to left field then Alex Boxwell got on base from a walk. A passed ball from Christian Correa caused the runners to move on him and Dexter scored. A ground ball from Forrestt Allday scored Boxwell for their second run. Fargo-Moorhead took an early lead 2-0.

Holmberg pitched a solid 7.1 innings, only giving 2 runs, and struck out 8.

Logan Trowbridge started the Milkmen rally with a homerun to left field at the bottom of the eighth inning.

Milwaukee's own Adam Walker hit an absolute bomb to tie the game at the best time possible, the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Matt Tomshaw pitched nine innings against the Milkmen, almost shutting them out allowing only five hits, two runs, and totaled up thirteen strikeouts. Tomshaw has been on fire this season as well leading his team in wins and has been pitching complete games across the board.

Relief pitchers Myles Smith and A.J. Schugel came in to finish up the regulated nine innings that kept things scoreless.

In the 11th inning, Trowbridge advanced to first base on a walk. It set up speedy Brett Vertigan and he laid a bunt and reached first while moving Trowbridge around. Dylan Tice with a sacrifice bunt to move the runners up. Walker was walked intentionally for the bases to be loaded for Jose Sermo. Sermo with a hit to left field which seemed like an easy pop fly but the left fielder dropped it, and the error allowed Sermo to reach and push the winning run across.

Fans get ready for an exciting third game tomorrow as first pitch will be thrown at 1:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.