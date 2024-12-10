Squadron Win Second Straight with Victory at Oklahoma City

December 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron defeated the defending NBA G League champion Oklahoma City Blue, 107-103, for a second time this season on Tuesday at Paycom Center.

A strong 13-point fourth quarter from guard Jalen Crutcher helped Birmingham (5-7) outscore the Blue (9-3) 31-24 in the final period.

Guard Keion Brooks Jr. paced the Squadron in scoring with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting, while Josh Oduro recorded his second consecutive double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

In his first game as a member of the Squadron, Lester Quinones also tallied a double-double with 15 points and 12 boards.

Twenty-four points from Jahmi'us Ramsey paced the Blue, while Buddy Boeheim notched a 21-point performance.

With the win, Birmingham wins the season series with Oklahoma City 2-1 and is one of only two teams to post a victory over the Blue this season.

The Squadron remain on the road to take on the Texas Legends in a back-to-back Friday and Saturday. Friday's game tips at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday's contest is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on My68 and NBAGLeague.com.

