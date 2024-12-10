Austin Surpasses Vipers After Fourth Quarter Comeback
December 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (6-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, suffered a 112-124 loss to the Austin Spurs (9-3) on Tuesday afternoon at Bert Ogden Arena.
In the first seven minutes of the game RGV had a clear lead until San Antonio Spurs Two-Way David Duke Jr. hit a three which marked the Spurs first lead of the day. The Vipers regained the lead shortly after going on a 9-0 run which eventually culminated in a 25-32 advantage for the home team. RGV kept the momentum going into the second quarter and closed the half with an upper hand of 69-56.
Austin was inching in on the Vipers towards the end of the third quarter as the team decreased its deficit to eight points and a score of 93-85. For the first six minutes of the fourth quarter both teams battled to be on top, but it was Austin who came out with a 104-102 lead and maintained it until the very end which resulted in a 124-112 victory for the visiting team.
San Antonio Spurs Two-Way Riley Minx led all scorers with 27 points. Malachi Flynn posted a double-double with 26 points and 10 assists. Duke Jr. and Isaiah Miller both finished with 20 points each.
Houston Rockets Two-Way Jeenathan Williams Jr. paved the way for the Vipers with 21 points. Houston Rockets assignee Cam Whitmore contributed 14 points. Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante finished with a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Vipers will go on the road on Thursday, Dec. 12 to take on the Osceola Magic at 6:00 p.m. CST at Silver Spurs Arena. Fans can tune in on the action on ESPN+. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.
