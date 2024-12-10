Brandon Williams Named NBA G League Player of the Week

December 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The NBA G League announced today that Texas Legends guard Brandon Williams has been named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played December 3 through December 9.

Williams led the Legends (3-9) to a 2-1 record during the week, averaging 32.3 points, 10.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 53% from the field. In a standout performance against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Williams posted a season-high 45 points, including 9 three-pointers, and 11 assists, guiding the Legends to a decisive victory.

In 8 games played this season, Williams is averaging 28.5 points per game, ranking among the league's top scorers, along with 6.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 2 steals in 37.9 minutes per game. The two-way player continues to shine as a dynamic leader for the Legends.

Williams, a four-star recruit from Crespi Carmelite High School, began his collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats during the 2018-19 season. After going undrafted, he earned a spot with the Westchester Knicks in 2021-22 through local tryouts, where he averaged 20.5 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 23 games. His impressive play earned him an NBA Call-Up to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he averaged 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 24 games, eventually securing a two-way contract with the Blazers.

In 2022, Williams' rights were acquired by the College Park Skyhawks, where he appeared in 28 games. The following season, he joined the Osceola Magic in a trade, playing 13 games before signing a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks. Re-signed by the Mavericks in July 2024, Williams has continued his growth, emerging as one of the brightest young stars in the G League.

