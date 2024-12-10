Rip City Remix Fall to Warriors in Back-To-Back Games

December 10, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix fell in the second-straight game to Santa Cruz on Monday night at Chiles Center, 112-109. The Remix started the game on a hot streak with a 10-2 run to cruise ahead throughout the first half. After the break, the Warriors reignited their offense and held the Remix scoreless on a 14-0 run to gain their first lead with nine minutes remaining in the third quarter. Santa Cruz expanded their lead into double digits by the end of the frame by outscoring Rip City 35-15.

Finding themselves down by 15 points early in the fourth quarter, the Remix fought back to bring the deficit to just three points after a clutch three-pointer by James Bouknight with 14 seconds remaining. Justin Minaya nabbed a steal to give the Remix a final possession with a chance to tie the game, but the three-point attempt from Bryce McGowens in the final seconds was unsuccessful.

Two-Way player Bryce McGowens led the Remix with 37 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the loss to the Warriors. Coming off the bench, guard James Bouknight followed with 19 points, five rebounds and two assists. Taze Moore scored 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists while only playing in the first half. Justin Minaya contributed 10 points along with three rebounds in the home loss.

For the Warriors, Kevin Knox led the team with 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Reece Beekman followed with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jackson Rowe earned a double-double with 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. An additional three players scored in double-figures for Santa Cruz.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix will go on the road to face the Stockton Kings this weekend for a two-game series Friday, Dec. 13 and Sunday Dec. 15. Fans can stream for free on NBAGLeague.com and Roku Sports Channel for follow @RipCityRemix on social media for updates.

