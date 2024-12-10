Legends Strong First Half Not Enough in Comeback Loss to Mexico City

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (2-8) fought down to the wire in a thrilling rematch against the Mexico City Capitanes (7-5) at Arena CDMX but came up just short, falling 100-97.

Phillip Wheeler led the Legends with a commanding performance, scoring a game-high 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, while also pulling down nine rebounds. Jarod Lucas provided a spark off the bench, hitting seven three-pointers to finish with 23 points. Tyson Walker facilitated the offense with a game-high 11 assists while adding 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Legends controlled the glass, with three players pulling down eleven rebounds: Kessler Edwards, Emanuel Miller, who also chipped in 12 points for a double-double, Jamarion Sharp, who added six points and three blocks.

The Legends controlled much of the first half, jumping out to a 26-18 lead in the first quarter and carrying a 57-44 advantage into halftime. However, the Capitanes roared back in the second half, outscoring the Legends 31-21 in the third quarter and holding the Legends to just 19 points in the final frame.

Mexico City's Juan Toscano-Anderson led the charge for the Capitanes, recording 22 points. Kyle Rose added 21 points, while Trey Burke chipped in 17 points.

The Legends will look to bounce back on Friday, December 13, at Comerica Center, where they will face the Birmingham Squadron. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM CT, and fans can stream the game live on Urban Edge Network at www.UrbanEdgeNetworks.com or watch live on WFAA (Ch. 8), or KFAA 29 (Ch. 29).

