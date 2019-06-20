Springer Slugs Pair of Homers in First Rehab Start

CORPUS CHRISTI - Astros rehabbing outfielder George Springer stole the show in his first game back from injury, swatting two long home runs to propel the Hooks to a 10-2 beatdown of the Springfield Cardinals in front of 6,199 fans at Whataburger Field.

After lining out in his first at-bat, the 2017 World Series MVP who's been out since May 24, clobbered a 412-foot shot clocked at 111mph off the bat into the Hooks bullpen. In his next time up with two on, he pulled a 386-foot bomb onto the left field berm.

"Good first day. The body feels good, I feel good," Springer said. "I was just trying to hit the ball hard and ended up hitting the ball out of the ballpark twice. It's a good first start and I'm happy with it."

Not to be outdone, Seth Beer too had a multi-homer game. His two-run blast in the first inning got the Hooks on the board. He added another long ball (6) in his next at-bat, part of a three-homer third for Corpus Christi after Anibal Sierra (2) led off the frame with a clout.

Ronnie Dawson went back-to-back after Springer's second bomb to make it 9-0 in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Cristian Javier (W, 3-2) dominated the Cardinals with a hitless, 10-strikeout performance over 5.0 innings. The 24-year-old righty fanned the first seven batters he faced, allowing three walks.

Springer finished 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning.

Beer went 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBIs and a walk. Dawson went 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored.

Springfield starter Tommy Parsons (L, 1-1) was tagged for seven runs on seven hits, surrendering four of the six Hooks long balls over 3.1 innings.

The Hooks will try to carry the momentum Friday with Enoli Paredes (0-1, 7.36) on the mound against lefty Austin Warner (4-5, 3.77).

