Early Runs Doom Naturals in Series Opener

June 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - Despite Emmanuel Rivera's seventh home run, early runs by the Frisco RoughRiders (34-38/1-2) doomed the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (33-38/2-1) in the series opener on Thursday night as they fall by a 7-1 final at Arvest Ballpark.

Frisco wasted little time putting a few runs on the scoreboard against Naturals' right-hander Gerson Garabito (L, 4-5), a recent North Division All-Star selection. Christian Lopes led off the game with a walk and scored on a one-out triple by Preston Beck. Juremi Profar would then follow with a single to plate Beck to give the RoughRiders the early 2-0 advantage.

The game remained 2-0 into the fourth when the visitors put some distance between the two clubs. Andretty Cordero doubled to start the frame and eventually scored on a single by Michael De Leon. Then with the bases loaded and one out, Lopes drove in Alex Kowalczyk with a sacrifice fly before Josh Altmann cleared the bases with a two-run double for a commanding 6-0 lead.

The 'Riders would extend their lead to 7-0 in the fifth after Leody Taveras drove in Profar with a sacrifice fly to right field.

The lone offensive highlight for Northwest Arkansas would come in the home half of the fifth when Rivera led off the inning with a solo home run. The big fly gives the Naturals' third baseman homers in back-to-back games and puts his RBI total at 40.

Garabito took the loss as he gave up six runs on six hits through 4.0 innings of work. It marks the first time he didn't go at least 5.0 innings since an outing on May 4th against the Midland RockHounds. Blake Bass, his counterpart, did not factor into the decision as the victory went to Yoel Espinal (W, 2-3) for throwing 4.0 innings of one-run ball after taking over in the fourth.

Gabriel Cancel went 0-for-4 on the night, which stopped his on-base streak at 11 games and 16 consecutive at Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas will continue their 7-game homestand tomorrow night - Friday, June 21st - with Game 2 of this 4-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Texas Rangers) at Arvest Ballpark. Join us for Military Appreciation Night on a Fireworks Friday presented by Black Hills Energy with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. The Naturals will send right-hander Ofreidy Gomez (4-4, 3.73 ERA) where he'll square off against fellow right-hander Tyler Phillips (0-5. 7.48 ERA) of the RoughRiders. Catch the live play-by-play action with the Voice of the Naturals Benjamin Kelly on KQSM - 92.1 The Ticket at 6:45 p.m. for the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show leading up to first pitch against the Double-A Rangers from Arvest Ballpark.

