Ramirez Shines as Sod Poodles Fall to Drillers

June 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Tulsa, Oklahoma - Sod Poodles right-hander Emmanuel Ramirez surrendered just one unearned run in seven splendid innings at ONEOK Field on Thursday night, but Amarillo fell to the Tulsa Drillers 2-1 in their series opener.

With the game tied 1-1 in the ninth, Tulsa shortstop Gavin Lux slapped a walk-off single to left centerfield against Soddies righty Evan Miller to plate Christian Santana with the game-winning run. Michel Baez started the frame and hit Santana with a pitch to put the winning run aboard.

Before Lux's heroics, the Sod Poodles trailed 1-0 in the eighth inning after Drillers righty Edwin Uceta pitched seven scoreless frames.

With reliever Andre Scrubb pitching in the eighth, pinch hitter Peter Van Gansen popped a solo game-tying home run to right field. Van Gansen's third blast of the season tied the game at 1-1.

Ramirez, who lowered his ERA to 3.72 with seven strong innings, struck out five in his outing. The only run he allowed was after a two-out error by Amarillo's infield in the third. Ramirez proceeded to give up an RBI double to Cody Thomas as Tulsa took a 1-0 edge.

The Soddies collected just three hits against Uceta, including a double from Luis Torrens and two singles from Ruddy Giron.

The Sod Poodles and Drillers continue their series on Friday night. Right-hander Jesse Scholtens makes the start for Amarillo while the Drillers counter with lefty Victor Gonzalez. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ and via streaming platforms with Sam Levitt on the play-by-play call. Coverage of the ballgame begins at 6:45 p.m.

