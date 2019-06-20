Springer and the Hooks Thump Cardinals in Opener

June 20, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. -- Rehabbing Astros CF George Springer hit two home runs to help power the Corpus Christi Hooks (1-2, 34-38) six-homer night, topping the Springfield Cardinals (0-3, 30-43), 10-2, on Thursday evening.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Cristian Javier (3-2)

L: RHP Tommy Parsons (1-1)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Hooks 1B Seth Beer provided an early 2-0 lead with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first.

-Corpus Christi added to the lead with three solo home runs from 2B Anibal Sierra, rehabbing Astros CF George Springer and Beer in the third, making it 5-0.

-A three-run shot by Springer and a solo home run from RF Ronnie Dawson in the fourth made it 9-0.

-Beer struck again with an RBI single in the sixth, before the Cardinals got on the board in the eighth with an RBI fielder's choice from LF Justin Toerner and an RBI double by RF Johan Mieses, making it 10-2.

NOTABLES:

-RF Johan Mieses went 1x4 with an RBI double and is 5x15 with one homer, one double and three RBIs on the trip so far.

-2B Jose Martinez extended a hitting streak to three games with a 2x4 night and has five hits in his last two games alone.

-LHP Jacob Patterson struck out the side in his lone inning of work in the bottom of the eighth.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the road trip in Corpus Christi on Friday at 7:15pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

Jack Flaherty Bobbleheads, Dry Fit Polos, Freedom Week Fireworks and more during next homestand, June 27 - July 3

The Cardinals return home for a huge homestand from Thursday, June 27 - Wednesday, July 3, featuring:

-Thursday, June 27, 7:10pm - American National Jack Flaherty Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000) and Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Friday, June 28, 7:10pm - Fire & Water Friday Fireworks. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Saturday, June 29, 6:10pm - Mercy Navy Dry Fit Polo Shirt Giveaway (2,000) and Specialty Jersey Auction to benefit Better Life in Recovery. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Sunday, June 30, 6:10pm - Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Monday, July 1, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with the Ladies of American Country soundtrack. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Tuesday, July 2, 6:30pm - Freedom Week Fireworks with Songs from American Movies and Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day. Gates open at 5:30pm.

-Wednesday, July 3, 6:10pm - Freedom Week Fans-On-Field Patriotic Fireworks Celebration with a Postgame concert featuring The Mixtapes, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates. Gates open at 5:10pm.

