George Springer Joins Hooks Tonight on Rehab Assignment

CORPUS CHRISTI - Astros outfielder and 2017 World Series MVP George Springer is set to begin a rehab stint with the Hooks in tonight's series opener opposite Springfield.

Springer, the 2013 Texas League Player of the Year, has been on the shelf since suffering a left hamstring injury May 24 vs. the Boston Red Sox. Despite missing the last 23 games, the former first-round pick out of UConn is second among American League outfielders in 2019 All-Star Game voting, trailing only Mike Trout.

In 48 games for the Astros this year, Springer is batting .308 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and a 1.032 OPS. At the time of his injury, the 29-year-old and two-time all-star was leading the American League in homers, RBIs, and total bases (119). Springer's OPS slotted second in the circuit.

Springer is slated to start in center field and bat leadoff for the Hooks on Thursday. He is expected to remain with the Hooks for the weekend.

Also joining the Hooks for Thursday's game is Astros right-handed reliever Joe Smith. The 35-year-old veteran suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during an offseason workout in December 2018. Thursday will mark his first game action since the end of last season.

Pitcher Collin McHugh, who appeared in Monday's Hooks game, is still on a rehab assignment from Houston while recovering from right elbow discomfort. He is scheduled to pitch this weekend.

Thursday is also the historic "Phones-Free Hooks Game," requiring all fans in attendance to lock their phones in a secure Yondr case. Read more about the promotion here. Cameras are allowed at the game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

