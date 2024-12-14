Spokane Zephyr FC Shows Grit in Tough 3-2 Loss to Tampa Bay

December 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC concluded the USL Super League Fall Finale in a thrilling 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday.

Spokane played strong in the opening 15 minutes, applying intense pressure to Tampa Bay's backline and creating multiple first-half chances, including a Sophia Braun header that inched just wide of the post following a corner kick.

Tampa Bay responded moments later, scrapping a goal in the back of Zephyr's net following a corner kick in the 15th minute.

Hope Hisey was called to action twice before Zephyr found their equalizer. The goal came seven minutes after conceding when Julianne Vallerand battled for a free kick in a dangerous spot. Emina Ekić delivered the ball into the box to find Haley Thomas for a tap-in during the 22nd minute.

Spokane and Tampa Bay headed into halftime tied at one each.

As the second half of the match kicked off, Vallerand quickly put Spokane on top 2-1 with a goal in the 52nd minute. Ekić floated the ball toward her teammates and Vallerand placed a clean header into the top left corner of the net scoring her first professional goal.

When asked about tonight's match, Vallerand said, "I'm proud of us and our resilience and we'll continue to build and come back stronger."

Tampa Bay quickly responded with a goal of their own as Natasha Flint placed the ball in the right back corner of the net, bringing the score to 2-2. Three minutes later, Tampa Bay's Jade Moore sent a pass up the field that Flint put into the back of the net, putting the Sun in the lead at 3-2.

Both teams spent the final 20 minutes making multiple substitutions, with Zephyr hoping to create an opportunity to tie the match.

In the 94th minute Natalie Viggiano had a good pass on target, leading Jodi Ülkekul to push past the defensive line, but fell short of reaching the goal. One minute later, Tampa Bay received a yellow card called on Kristen Edmonds, resulting in the 3rd and final free kick for Zephyr. Ekić sent the ball toward her teammates, but was unable to find a goal.

"It wasn't the way we wanted to end the fall season and I think we could've got the win tonight. We'll take these next few weeks to rest, work on the things we need to improve & come back stronger in the spring," said Haley Thomas.

Tonight Tampa Bay claimed their third consecutive win, with a final score of 3-2. With Zephyr holding a record of 2-6-6, the team will head home for their mid-season break. Zephyr will return on February 22 to face Dallas Trinity FC at the Cotton Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. PST.

