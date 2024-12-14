DC Power Football Club Loses 3-0 to Lexington SC on the Road

December 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2024/25 USL Super League - Regular Season

Lexington SC (3-8-3) 3 vs. 0 DC Power Football Club (3-7-4)

Saturday, December 14

Lexington SC Stadium - Lexington, KY

Player Notes:

Nicole Douglas made her second start for Power FC and completed 82 minutes.

Defender Myra Konte made her second start for Power FC and completed 90 minutes.

Academy Signing Allie Flanagan made her second start for Power FC and completed 82 minutes.

Goalkeeper Adelaide Gay made her second start for Power FC and recorded three saves.

Susanna Friedrichs made her 14th consecutive start for Power FC; she has started every match for Power FC this season.

Match Notes:

DC Power Football Club played its second match in club history against Lexington SC.

Power FC are now 1-1-0 against Lexington all-time.

Post-match Quotes:

Head Coach Phil Nana

Overall thoughts on the game...

"The game started off really well. We stuck to the game plan for the first 15 to 30 minutes and created the chances we needed. Unfortunately, we just couldn't get the break and put the ball in the back of the net. One slip-up in a counter attacking moment there, overcommitted, and we get punished. Unfortunately, soccer is a game of goals. One goal changes everything and we lost a bit of momentum there. Now we're trying to fight back. Again, it's just about the consistency and sticking to our game plan. I think we lost track of that along the way."

Thoughts on a positive first half team performance...

"We had really good opposition scouting and we knew we'd be able to exploit them in the wide channels. We knew we'd be able to stretch them out by getting the ball out to our wingbacks which we did. We knew we would get in behind and create chances so that was very apparent every moment of the game in that first half. But, as soon as we concede then we get a little bit rattled and we abandon our game plan and are forcing balls centrally and weren't really looking for the wide players. Not really transitioning well. We were getting overly aggressive and committing too many numbers forward and the rest of our defense wasn't really there so we conceded two more goals. Again, it's just about sticking to the game plan."

On the message to the team after the match...

"We spoke after the game and it's a matter of mental fortitude. To stay disciplined and stick to the game plan. There will be adversity and there will be things that don't go our way. That's a part of soccer. It happens. We need more consistency. We need to dig in more. For me, it's really about developing them mentally to be consistent and to trust in the game plan. Even when things don't seem like they're going to go our way, we still need to trust in the game plan. We need to lean on our principles. They're called principles for a reason... it means they don't change when things change. For me, it's about getting them to buy into and understand that. That's what we're going to focus on and getting to build a little more into the things we see. Zaneta (Wyne) and I noticed a lot of things in this game that need to improve. We're going to go watch the film again and make sure we find a way to improve on it."

Lexington SC Lineup: Bridgette Skiba, Julie Mackin, Na Yeong Shih, Madison perez, Courtney Jones, Shea Moyer, Claire Winter, Hannah Richardson (Sydney Shepherd 84 ¬Â²), Emma Johnson (Kailey Utley 75 ¬Â²), Cori Sullivan (Grace Wisnewski 45 ¬Â²), Madison Parsons (Marykate McGuire 89 ¬Â²)

Unused Substitutes: Sarah Cox, Alyssa Frazier, Autumn Weeks

Head Coach: Michael Dickey

Power FC Lineup: Adelaide Gay, Myra Konte, Amber DiOrio, Madison Wolfbauer, Claire Constant (C), Susanna Friedrichs, Riley Cross (Jennifer Cudjoe 66 ¬Â²), Katie Duong, Nicole Douglas (Loza Abera 82 ¬Â²), Anna Bagley (Katrina Guillou 45 ¬Â²), Allie Flanagan (Jorian Baucom 82 ¬Â²)

Unused Substitutes: Morgan Aquino, Charlie Estcourt, Maleeya Martin

Head Coach: Phil Nana

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from December 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.