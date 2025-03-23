Power FC Comes Away with 1-1 Draw against Brooklyn FC

March 23, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2024/25 USLSL Regular Season (Spring)

DC Power Football Club (3-9-6) 1 vs. 1 Brooklyn FC (9-6-5)

Sunday, Mar. 23

Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Attendance- 2,406

Player Notes

In the 84th-minute, Constant sent the ball ahead to Gourley who launched a shot from outside the box past Brooklyn's goalkeeper to the top left corner, claiming one point at home.

Forward Gianna Gourley's 84th-minute equalizer marks her third goal in four games and her first at Audi Field.

Defender Susanna Fitch appeared in her 18th-straight start with the club, a team high.

Match Notes

Power FC moved to 1-1-1 all-time against Brooklyn FC.

With Power FC's scoring surge to open the Spring Slate, DC Power Football Club has recorded seven goals from five players in four fixtures.

Defender and team captain Claire Constant was recognized as the Agile Defensive Player of the Match.

Power FC Lineup: Adelaide Gay, Anna Bagley, Myra Konte (Amber DiOrio 80'), Claire Constant, Susanna Fitch, Carleigh Frilles (Madison Wolfbauer 45'), Jennifer Cudjoe (Katie Duong 80'), Katrina Guillou, Loza Abera, Yuuka Kurosaki (Grace Yango 60') and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Morgan Aquino, Charlie Estcourt and Madison Murnin.

Head Coach: Phil Nana

________________________________________________________________________________

Brooklyn FC Lineup: Sydney Martinez (Neeku Purcel 45'), Sasha Pickard, Mackenzie George, Allison Pantuso, Kelsey Hill, Samantha Kroeger, Jessica Garziano, Salma Amani (Hope Breslin 82'), Grace Phillpotts (Sam Rosette 68'), Dana Scheriff (Kess Elmore 82') and Luana Grabias.

Unused Substitutes: Tori Hansen, Nikia Smith and Mackenzie Pluck.

Head Coach: Jessica Silva

DC Power FC Post-match Quotes

Interim Head Coach Phil Nana

On Gourley's equalizer...

"We knew we would go through the levels for most of the second half and they would cheat higher and higher to protect the middle," Nana said. "This one happened in transition. We caught their back line playing a little too high and they didn't do a good enough job of detecting the speed of Gourley. Gourley does what she does best and puts the ball in the back of the net."

On what to focus on with 10 days before Power FC's next match...

"The biggest thing is we need to get all of our players back healthy," Nana said. "Emily Colton was out for this game; she's a key part of our team. We've got a few more players returning from injury and some that were 70-80 percent in the game having to play for 90 minutes. The bye week helps us with time to get our roster back to a healthy state."

On fan support and their impact on the game...

"To hear the fans, the drumming and the noise," Nana said. "From when I played, I know that takes you to a second level. That puts you into sixth gear when you only have five. They were the twelfth man and pushed us through the tough moments. We were very happy to have them here and their support meant a lot to us."

Forward Gianna Gourley

On her 84th-minute equalizer...

"I started to come in, I saw Claire look up and then I drew their defender in and she played a perfect ball in behind," Gourley said.

On the team's aggressiveness in the second half...

"Power to the team," Gourley said. "We really had to dig deep these last few games, and the results haven't been falling the way we want. Sometimes we get some rough calls with referees with offsides and maybe even some penalty kicks so fighting through has been big and not giving up on each other has been huge. We keep fighting and showing up every day."

On what needs to be improved upon before Power FC's next match against Dallas Trinity FC...

"We have bouts where we're good and sending it back and forth and then we have really chaotic moments. We get nervous and our patience goes away. We need to be better on the ball and play sharper."

