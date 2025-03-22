Power FC Returns to Audi Field on March 23 against Brooklyn SC

March 22, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Washington D.C.- DC Power Football Club (3-9-5) returns to its home field on Sunday, Mar. 23 to take on Brooklyn FC, their first time facing each other in 2025. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Sunday afternoon's match celebrates Kids on the Pitch Day with a limited time Power FC water bottle with ticket purchase. Single-game tickets are available for purchase at https://www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

"Our club's values are to be connected to the community," Head Coach Phil Nana said. "We want to have more community outreach and what better way to reach our community than by getting the kids involved. Making them feel important and engaging with them. It's extremely important."

Searching for its first win of the Spring schedule, DC Power Football Club enters Sunday's match determined to flip the script and etch their names in the win column at Audi Field.

Despite a 3-2 defeat to Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, Mar. 15, Power FC's finding its rhythm and identity both on and off the pitch.

"We need to do a better job of playing smarter, not giving up set pieces in and around our box," Nana said. "Number two is how we defend the set pieces needs to improve. We need to have a better mentality and improve our technical quality when clearing the ball."

Forward Gianna Gourley had a standout performance at Spokane and is becoming the go-to scorer that the district needs in its starting lineup. With two goals and an assist in three games, Gourley's proving to be an integral piece in Power FC's attacking strategy.

"She wears her heart on her sleeve, she wants to build relationships and wants to be part of something bigger," Nana said. "She wants to give her all to a greater purpose and she's found that purpose here in Power. She's doing everything she can for this team, and it shows in the game. It's hard to score goals in this league at this level and she's doing it."

Loza Abera is another player that's providing DC Power Football Club with necessary boosts off the bench, distributing and generating immediate offense on the field. Abera picked up her first assist with Power FC off the fast break and sent the ball ahead for Gourley's 63rd-minute goal against Spokane.

Scouting Brooklyn FC

Brooklyn FC, led by head coach Jessica Silva, sits at No. 2 among the USL Super League standings (9-4-5) with 31 points. Brooklyn is coming off back-to-back losses against Dallas Trinity and Fort Lauderdale United FC respectively.

Power FC defeated Brooklyn on Oct. 11, 2024, marking the first win in club history at Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium. The last time the two clubs faced one another was on Nov. 30, 2024, at Audi Field.

"The biggest thing is focusing on the things that we do best and polishing that up," Nana said. "We need to focus on the things that need improvement and make sure it's good enough to get us points this weekend."

Where to Watch

DC Power Football Club's second home fixture of the Spring slate will be broadcast on Peacock TV.

"If we get our tactics and our player actions right, there's no team in the league that can stop us," Nana said. "That's what we're focused on this week."

