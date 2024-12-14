Flint Brace Leads Sun Comeback in Fall Finale

December 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - The Tampa Bay Sun delivered an unforgettable performance in their Fall Finale, overcoming a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Spokane Zephyr 3-2 in a dramatic match. Natasha Flint emerged as the game-changer for Tampa Bay, scoring twice within three minutes in the second half to secure the victory for the home side.

The festive atmosphere at the stadium was palpable from the moment the players arrived, sporting their "Holidays in the Sun" themed festive sweaters. Adding to the cheer, Academy player Siena Bryan, transformed into an elf on the shelf, greeted fans with high-fives and holiday cheer, setting the tone for a fun and exciting game day experience.

A physical battle from the outset, both teams committed numerous fouls with yellow cards being issued to players from both sides. The Sun struck first in the 15th minute, when Giammona capitalized on a Paige Almendariz corner kick. However, the Zephyr quickly responded, equalizing minutes later via a Haley Thomas goal.

The action didn't slow down in the second half. Spokane took the lead with a goal from Julianne Vallerand to start the half, but the Sun refused to set. Flint ignited the comeback effort with a powerful left-footed strike in the 66th minute, and then sealed the victory with a poised finish 3 minutes later.

"This was an incredible display of character and resilience from our team, " said Head Coach Denise Shilte-Brown. "We faced challenges, but we never doubted ourselves and found a way to win. I'm incredibly proud of every single player."

The team will now turn head into a USL Super League-wide winter break through mid-January when they return to training.

