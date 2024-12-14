Carolina Ascent FC Concludes Fall Portion of Inaugural Season at Fort Lauderdale United FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Carolina Ascent Football Club dropped its fall finale, 0-2, on the road against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday evening at Beyond Bancard Field.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Goalkeeper #1 Meagan McClelland was tested early with a diving save to her right in the fourth minute. #9 Mia Corbin challenged the Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper in the eighth minute, nearly finishing a poor pass from the opposing defense.

Corbin had another chance in the 14th minute, sending a curling shot towards the top left corner that sailed just high and wide.

Neither team showed much attacking prowess in the first half. The sides combined for 12 total touches in the opposition's penalty area.

Halftime: Fort Lauderdale United FC 0, Carolina Ascent FC 0.

Fort Lauderdale United FC took the lead in the 54th minute. #4 Vicky Bruce had a goal-line header to save the first attempt by the hosts, but the rebound landed nicely for #20 Kiara Pralle who struck the ball into the top corner.

Carolina Ascent brought in a couple of subs with about 30 minutes remaining in the half, looking for a spark on offense. #18 Audrey Harding showed offensive pressure immediately after entering the match.

Harding passed to #15 Kathrynn González open on the right side who hit a long-range strike that was blocked out of bounds. The ensuing corner kick swung in by González in the 69th minute forced a punch by the Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper on her goal line.

The hosts doubled the lead in the 82nd minute. Pralle tapped a cross in the back of the net from just a few yards away for her second goal of the night.

Carolina Ascent nearly scored in stoppage time after a free kick by #7 Jill Aguilera created chaos in the penalty area.

Fulltime: Fort Lauderdale United FC 2, Carolina Ascent FC 0.

NOTABLES:

#18 Audrey Harding made her first appearance back from injury since September 27, 2024.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

On the overall performance

"I don't think we were very good tonight. We really struggled in possession tonight. Struggling in possession against a team that has power and pace to get their wide players on the ball is always going to ask questions. Tonight we struggled with the ball, and we weren't good enough without the ball. It's a pretty simple formula."

On Audrey Harding returning from injury

"I was really happy with Audrey's return. We missed her for a long period of time. We have several key players like Audrey that we need to get back on the field, but that is not an excuse for our performance because it just wasn't good enough tonight."

On conceding chances while pushing on the attack

"We provided too many opportunities to Fort Lauderdale because we weren't good enough in possession. First goal, second goal, whatever it may be, we have to be better in possession. Being better in possession allows us to have to defend less and dictate the game more. We didn't do that tonight."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

The USL Super League will return for the second half of the inaugural season in 2025. Carolina Ascent opens the spring schedule on Saturday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m. against Lexington SC at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Tickets are on sale at carolinaascent.com/tickets.

