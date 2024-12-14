Dallas Trinity FC Falls to Brooklyn FC, 1-0

December 14, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Trinity FC (6-3-5, 23 points) lost to Brooklyn FC (9-3-2, 29 points) on Saturday, 1-0. The match at Cotton Bowl Stadium had an attendance of 3,467.

Following a scoreless first half between the league's top two teams, Brooklyn's Isabel Cox would score the match's lone goal in the 77th minute. Dallas won the battle of possession (59%-41%), in addition to having more shots (19-4) and shots on target (4-2).

NOTABLES

- Dallas Trinity FC closes the Fall Season 6-3-5 (23 points) and sits in second place in the USL Super League standings.

- 14 players saw action for Dallas against Brooklyn.

- DTFC suffered their first loss at home this year (3-1-3).

- Dallas now has a 0-2-0 record against Brooklyn this season, as they lost 2-0 at Brooklyn on September 25.

COMING UP

Dallas Trinity FC has concluded play in the 2024 Fall Schedule and will now enter a Winter Break. The 2025 Spring Schedule will feature another 14 matches, kicking off on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. CT from Cotton Bowl Stadium, as the team plays host to Tampa Bay Sun FC (4-4-4, 16 points). All matches will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On the final match of the 2024 Fall Season...

"I'm extremely proud of the manner that we played the game in, the way that we dominated the ball, and competed. It was significantly different from the first time that we played them on the road in Brooklyn. I'm disappointed for the players, however, this is only game 14. We were obviously late in getting here as a technical staff and I think the buy-in from the players has been exceptional since then."

Defender Amber Brooks

On tonight's effort...

"I think it shows that when we show up and consistently compete, we can be the best team on the field every game. Unfortunately on nights like tonight, that doesn't always mean you get the three points, but we're certainly happy with where we stand heading into the halfway point of the season. You always want to win, especially at home to keep that streak alive. The important thing is that we've taken really important steps heading into the break and hopefully we all get some good rest, get healthy, keep pushing, and get better for the Spring."

Midfielder Samantha Meza

On the 2024 Fall Season...

"I think that we grew a lot. This is a new team and you don't really know what to expect. I feel like Pauline (MacDonald), Gavin (Beith), and everyone did a really good job. I have really enjoyed playing with this group of girls. I think it's a really great group of girls beyond soccer, it's just a really good group of humans. I had an awesome experience on this team."

