Dallas Trinity FC Secures Trust & Will as Official Back of Kit Entitlement Partner

April 16, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC is proud to announce Trust & Will, the nation's leading digital estate planning platform, as the club's "Official Back of Kit Entitlement Partner" for the remainder of the 2024-2025 season. This exciting partnership emphasizes both organizations' commitment to excellence and forward-thinking leadership.

The partnership debuted during this past weekend's match, with the Trust & Will logo prominently displayed on the lower back of Dallas Trinity FC's kit. As the "Exclusive Estate Planning Provider of Dallas Trinity FC," Trust & Will joins the club's growing roster of premium partners supporting women's professional soccer in North Texas.

"We're thrilled to welcome Trust & Will to the Dallas Trinity FC family," said Charlie Neil, Founder and President of Dallas Trinity FC. "Their commitment to helping families secure their futures aligns perfectly with our mission to build a legacy for women's soccer in Dallas. This partnership represents more than just logo placement - it's about two innovative organizations coming together to create meaningful impact."

"Estate planning is about protecting what matters most - and that starts with showing up for the next generation," said Cody Barbo, Founder and CEO of Trust & Will. "We're proud to stand behind Dallas Trinity FC, quite literally, as they build a legacy of excellence in women's professional sports. This partnership reflects our shared belief in the power of planning, purpose, and progress."

The comprehensive partnership includes logo placement on the lower back of all official Dallas Trinity FC kits, presenting sponsor of the organizations "Match Day" social media content, extensive in-stadium presence including LED signage at the historic Cotton Bowl stadium, and placements throughout Peacock game broadcasts.

The partnership comes at an exciting time for Dallas Trinity FC, which currently sits second in the USL Super League standings for their 2024-2025 campaign. Terms of the deal were negotiated by Sports Revenue Advisors.

