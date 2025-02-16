Tampa Bay Sun Newcomer Scores 5 Minutes into Debut to Hold Dallas to Draw

February 16, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas, TX - Tampa Bay Sun FC held second-place Dallas Trinity FC to a 1-1 tie on the road in Texas tonight, keeping the Sun squarely in the playoff hunt-and their dominant performance on the field against one of the league's top teams previews a promising Spring Season. Part of that promise comes from two new arrivals who are delivering for the Sun after just joining the team.

Parker Goins Scores in First 5 Minutes

Only five minutes into her tenure with Tampa Bay Sun FC, Parker Goins took a centering pass from Carlee Giammona and rapidly redirected it into the back of the Dallas net.

Signed during the league's winter break, Goins (pronounced like "coins") did not play last week vs. Fort Lauderdale.

Tonight, she came off the bench to start the second half and made her presence felt almost immediately, scoring a goal in the 50th minute.

Zade's Head-Over-Heels Moves

Newcomer Jordan Zade has had Instagram flipping over her signature somersault throw-in.

She forward-flips along the sideline, catapulting the ball into attacking territory.

After making her pro soccer debut last week, Zade flung at least four of the tumbling throw-ins during tonight's game (twice at 8', then at 24', and 33').

Playoff Battle Continues

With the draw, both Dallas and Tampa Bay claim one point in the standings, keeping them at second and fourth in the league, respectively.

Only the top four teams will advance to the USL Super League playoffs at the end of the regular season.

National Team Call-Ups

Two Tampa Bay Sun FC players have received call-ups to join their national teams for the upcoming FIFA international competition period.

Andrea Hauksdóttir

Iceland National Team

("On-DRAY-uh" "Hokes-DAH-teer")

Cecilie Fløe

Denmark U23 National Team

("Seh-SEE-lee-uh" "Flu" (like French "bleu"))

QUOTES

Parker Goins on the Sun being able to fight back from deficits:

"We are quite a resilient team. We went down and we fought hard to come back. We got a point from this game. We wanted three points, but a point will do for now."

Coach Denise Schilte-Brown on the result:

"Our league continues to grow stronger. Going on the road against a tough opponent and earning a tie wasn't the result we wanted, but I'm proud of the squad for once again showing the resilience to battle back. We'll take this point and build on it as we move forward.

NEXT MATCH

Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. vs Brooklyn FC

Saturday, February 22 | 7:00 p.m. EST

Riverfront Stadium, Tampa, FL

Honoring Black History

TONIGHT'S FINAL RESULT

Dallas Trinity FC 1 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 1

Saturday, February 15 | 6:30 p.m. EST | Cotton Bowl Stadium

