Tampa Bay Sun Newcomer Scores 5 Minutes into Debut to Hold Dallas to Draw
February 16, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release
Dallas, TX - Tampa Bay Sun FC held second-place Dallas Trinity FC to a 1-1 tie on the road in Texas tonight, keeping the Sun squarely in the playoff hunt-and their dominant performance on the field against one of the league's top teams previews a promising Spring Season. Part of that promise comes from two new arrivals who are delivering for the Sun after just joining the team.
Parker Goins Scores in First 5 Minutes
Only five minutes into her tenure with Tampa Bay Sun FC, Parker Goins took a centering pass from Carlee Giammona and rapidly redirected it into the back of the Dallas net.
Signed during the league's winter break, Goins (pronounced like "coins") did not play last week vs. Fort Lauderdale.
Tonight, she came off the bench to start the second half and made her presence felt almost immediately, scoring a goal in the 50th minute.
Zade's Head-Over-Heels Moves
Newcomer Jordan Zade has had Instagram flipping over her signature somersault throw-in.
She forward-flips along the sideline, catapulting the ball into attacking territory.
After making her pro soccer debut last week, Zade flung at least four of the tumbling throw-ins during tonight's game (twice at 8', then at 24', and 33').
Playoff Battle Continues
With the draw, both Dallas and Tampa Bay claim one point in the standings, keeping them at second and fourth in the league, respectively.
Only the top four teams will advance to the USL Super League playoffs at the end of the regular season.
National Team Call-Ups
Two Tampa Bay Sun FC players have received call-ups to join their national teams for the upcoming FIFA international competition period.
Andrea Hauksdóttir
Iceland National Team
("On-DRAY-uh" "Hokes-DAH-teer")
Cecilie Fløe
Denmark U23 National Team
("Seh-SEE-lee-uh" "Flu" (like French "bleu"))
QUOTES
Parker Goins on the Sun being able to fight back from deficits:
"We are quite a resilient team. We went down and we fought hard to come back. We got a point from this game. We wanted three points, but a point will do for now."
Coach Denise Schilte-Brown on the result:
"Our league continues to grow stronger. Going on the road against a tough opponent and earning a tie wasn't the result we wanted, but I'm proud of the squad for once again showing the resilience to battle back. We'll take this point and build on it as we move forward.
NEXT MATCH
Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. vs Brooklyn FC
Saturday, February 22 | 7:00 p.m. EST
Riverfront Stadium, Tampa, FL
Honoring Black History
TONIGHT'S FINAL RESULT
Dallas Trinity FC 1 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 1
Saturday, February 15 | 6:30 p.m. EST | Cotton Bowl Stadium
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from February 16, 2025
- Tampa Bay Sun Newcomer Scores 5 Minutes into Debut to Hold Dallas to Draw - Tampa Bay Sun FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Sun FC Stories
- Tampa Bay Sun Newcomer Scores 5 Minutes into Debut to Hold Dallas to Draw
- Sun Fight Back with Two Late-Match Goals to Pull off Draw vs. Cross-State Rivals
- Hurricane Make-Up Match Is a Florida Derby That Sets up Push for Playoffs
- Tampa Bay to Host Historic First Match Between America's Top Women's Pro Soccer Leagues
- Sun Make Roster Moves Ahead of Spring Kickoff