DC Power Football Club Signs U.S. Youth National Team Talent Carrie Helfrich to Academy Contract

March 21, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club ("Power FC") has announced that U.S. Youth National team forward and University of Virginia commit, Carrie Helfrich, has signed an academy contract with Power FC pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Carrie Helfrich to Power FC ahead of our second home match of the Spring schedule on Sunday afternoon against Brooklyn FC," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Power FC is dedicated to cultivating rising talents in the community and providing academy players with the necessary skills to succeed both on and off the field. We're excited to add Carrie to our roster and continue making a push for the playoffs this season."

Academy players may be selected for game day rosters as a unique benefit to play critical minutes with Power FC in USL Super League matches while maintaining amateurism-status and retention of NCAA-eligibility. With all USL Super League games being featured nationally on Peacock TV, Academy Players will receive unrivaled exposure while playing for Power FC.

Helfrich has made numerous appearances with the U.S. Youth National Team, most notably on the U-15 and U-17 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Championship rosters. In the 2022 CONCACAF U-15 finals on Aug. 8 against Canada, Helfrich delivered the assist for the opening goal, fueling the group's 4-1 title victory.

In the 2024 U-17 CONCACAF championship, Helfrich recorded a pair of assists against Panama on Feb. 2 and logged her first international goal on Feb. 4 in the United States' 3-1 win against Puerto Rico. The midfield standout picked up an assist in the U.S.'s 4-0 win against Mexico in the finals on Feb. 11, marking four consecutive CONCACAF titles for the USYNT.

Helfrich plays her youth soccer with Fairfax Virginia Union in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) and committed to the University of Virginia on Nov. 13, 2024, and will join the Cavaliers for the upcoming NCAA season.

Carrie Helfrich

Position: Forward

Birthplace: McLean, VA

Birthdate: Jul. 2, 2007

Age: 17

Status: Academy contract

