New Kickoff Time Announced: Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC to Kick off at 7:30 PM

March 21, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The USL Super League and Carolina Ascent FC announced today a new start time for Carolina Ascent's home match against Spokane Zephyr FC. The match is still scheduled for Saturday, April 19 and will now kick off at 7:30 pm at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

It's the club's Keep it Clean, Keep It Fun Night presented by Nucor. All fans in attendance will receive a Carolina Ascent FC X Nucor Stanley-Style Tumbler. Tickets are on sale now starting at $26.

