Power FC Searching for Three Points at Dallas Trinity FC on Wednesday, April 2

DC Power Football Club looks to seal their first win of the Spring Slate on the road against Dallas Trinity FC on Wednesday, April 2. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. EST at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Wednesday, April 8 to take on Carolina Ascent FC at 7:30 p.m. EST for Women's Empowerment Night. Tickets are available for purchase at www.dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/.

Following its 1-1 draw against Brooklyn FC on Sunday, Mar. 23 at Audi Field, Power FC is hungry for three points before returning home the coming week.

"I think we've made leaps and bound from where we were at the start of the Spring season but we're still not where we want to be," Interim Head Coach Phil Nana said. "I'm happy with where we're headed but not quite satisfied yet."

Nana stressed the importance of not dwelling on mistakes from specific past matches but rather learning from them and buying into the team's set methods and tactics for upcoming matches.

Although challenging to move forward from previous miscues and prepare for new clubs and styles of play, Nana highlighted the importances of looking ahead and focusing on playing consistency for the full 90 minutes.

"We know what we need to work on," Nana said. "We'll sprinkle in those dire things that we need to iron out but not overemphasizing one or two mistakes that happened in previous games."

Eager to right the ship and collect wins through the remainder of the 2024/25 season, Nana looks to key players to dial in and take charge against tough league contenders. On both ends of the field, Nana relies on forward Gianna Gourley and defender Claire Constant to lead the club throughout the rest of the season.

"We need points and for us to get points we need goals so of course Gianna has been one of our main focal points when it comes to scoring," Nana said. "Also, we need to make sure we're not conceding goals. We look to Claire and her ability to command the back line and be that anchor for us. These two players are pivotal."

Additionally, Power FC's depending on its midfielders to step up, specifically standout Emily Colton to who presents a dynamic style of play in and out of possession. Making sure that Colton and the rest of the team are healthy down the stretch is the top priority to ensure the club is in the best possible position for success.

Defender Claire Constant and Midfielders Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Jennifer Cudjoe, and Charlie Estcourt will be away on international duty and unavailable for Power FC's match on Wednesday evening against Dallas.

Of the five players reporting to their national clubs, four are consistent starters for the district. All five players will return and be available ahead of Power FC's road match against Fort Lauderdale United FC on April 12.

Comparable to DC Power Football club's opening match of the Spring Slate against North Carolina Ascent FC on Feb. 23 when five players called up to their respective national teams, it provides the opportunity for new players to step up and showcase their skills as the end of the season nears.

"We believe that we control what we can control," Nana said. "We don't believe that three or four players make the team. The team makes the team, and we have 28 players on this roster. Anyone of them should be able to step up when asked. These international windows give us opportunities to show that, prove that and for us to believe in that."

Scouting Dallas Trinity FC

Led by head coach Pauline MacDonald, Dallas Trinity FC has its sights set on getting back in the win column on its home field after logging its first loss since Feb. 22 in its 3-0 defeat to North Carolina on Saturday, Mar. 29.

Both past meetings between Power FC and Dallas Trinity FC in 2024 resulted in draws during the first half of the 2024/25 season. The fixture in Dallas on Saturday, Sept. 7 ended in a 1-1 draw and both clubs remained scoreless in the game on Wednesday, Oct. 15 at Audi Field.

Dallas leads the USL Super League in scoring with thirty goals, spearheaded by forward Allie Thorton with nine goals this season. Thorton tallied three goals in the past two fixtures against Brooklyn FC.

Where to Watch

DC Power Football Club's first weeknight match of the Spring schedule will be broadcast on Peacock TV.

"It's most important for us to keep believing in what we're doing and what we're trying to achieve," Nana said. "The best way to do that is to get points and win games so staying hungry, motivated and ready to go out and give it our all."

