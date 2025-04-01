Brooklyn FC Signs Ginger Fontenot and Caroline Kelly

April 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club Women's (Brooklyn FC) today announced the signing of defender Ginger Fontenot and forward Caroline Kelly for the remainder of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"Ginger and Caroline are exciting additions to our squad," said Brooklyn FC Sporting Director Kevin Tenjo. "Ginger brings composure and strength in the back line, while Caroline adds versatility and finishing power up front. They'll both play a key role as we push through the spring season."

Fontenot, originally from Ventura, CA, joins Brooklyn FC after a strong collegiate career at the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania State University, where she demonstrated her dominant defensive performance. While at Penn, she was a two All-Ivy League selection, appearing and starting in all 44 of her matches with the school. During the 2024-2025 season with Penn State, she totaled 2,130 minutes.

Kelly, a Kearney, Mo. native, comes to Brooklyn following an impressive graduate career at Texas Christian University. During her time at TCU, Kelly earned first-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Tournament Team honors and earned United Soccer Coaches fourth-team All-Midwest honors. Before joining TCU, she played at Saint Louis University, where she earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region second-team and All-Conference first-team honors.

Fontenot and Kelly will join Brooklyn FC as the team continues the second half of the USL Super League season. Their next match is against Spokane Zephyr FC on Thursday, April 3. The team will return home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, April 19, for Hispanic Heritage Night. To celebrate the new additions, Kelly (#13) and Fontenot (#14), fans can purchase $14 tickets in Section 13, available here through 11:59 p.m. tonight only. The complete spring schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

