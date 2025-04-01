USL Spokane Launches Books & Bites Food Drive

April 1, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC News Release







Spokane, Wash. - USL Spokane is proud to partner with Spokane Public Libraries, Spokane County Libraries, and KHQ Nonstop for the Books & Bites Food Drive, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank.

Throughout April, donation bins will be available at ONE Spokane Stadium during all Spokane Velocity FC and Spokane Zephyr FC home matches, as well as at the USL Spokane offices (Bennett Block, downtown Spokane) and the USL Spokane Team Store (The Davenport Grand Hotel). Fans are encouraged to bring canned or packaged non-perishable food to help fight hunger in Spokane County.

Food insecurity is a growing issue in the region, and Books & Bites aims to stock the shelves at Second Harvest, ensuring no one in our community goes hungry. Donations collected at USL Spokane matches will directly support Second Harvest Food Bank's mission to provide meals to those in need.

USL Spokane President Katie Harnetiaux emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating:

"USL Spokane is proud to partner with Spokane Libraries and KHQ Nonstop to support Second Harvest Food Bank. Spokane fans, we need you! Hunger is real in our community, but together, we can make a difference. Bring your donations, fill the bins, and show the power of Spokane-because no one should go hungry."

Fans can contribute at any Velocity FC or Zephyr FC home match, the USL Spokane Team Store, or USL Spokane offices throughout April.

To catch all the action, live at the pitch, please visit: https://www.uslspokane.com/

See below for all the Home Matches taking place in April.

April 3- Zephyr FC vs Brooklyn FC 6:00 PM

April 5- Velocity FC vs Hearts of Pine SC 6:00 PM

April 12- Zephyr FC vs Dallas Trinity FC 6:00 PM

April 13- Velocity FC vs Texoma FC 4:00 PM

April 26- Zephyr FC vs Tampa Bay Sun FC 2:00 PM

April 27- Velocity FC vs Oakland Roots SC 4:00 PM

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from April 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.