Spokane Wins Fourth-Straight, to Face Touted Mariners Prospect Saturday

August 7, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - Break up the Indians! Spokane used the power of their Operation Fly Together jerseys to score together and often, as they flew past Everett, 11-3, to win their fourth-straight game over the first place AquaSox on Storybook Princess Night presented by Pepsi and 4 News Now. Spokane has battled their way back to .500 on the season for the first time after starting the year 2-10.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Blomgren finished the night 3-for-3 with three runs and a pair of RBI. It's his second three-hit night of this series, as he collected three knocks in the series opener on Tuesday.

Isaac Collins continues to crush this homestand. He went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI atop the lineup. It's his seventh multi-hit night in his last nine games.

Spokane's bullpen combined for 5.1 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and striking out eight. Boby Johnson earned his third win in his last four appearances and now has a perfect 3-0 record.

BY THE NUMBER

Six of Spokane's 11 runs came without a hit. Two runs were scored on wild pitches, two came in on a sacrifice fly, another on a balk, and the sixth on a throwing error.

Spokane won their fourth-consecutive game, tying a season-high set in mid-June with three wins against Tri-City coupled with a series-opening win at Hillsboro.

11 of Spokane's 12 hits were singles.

The loss gives Everett their first four-game losing streak of the season. The Indians are now 8-2 against the first place AquaSox.

KEY MOMENT

It was an inauspicious start for Everett, who walked the leadoff hitter on four pitches to start the bottom of the first. It didn't get any better for the AquaSox. Isaac Collins would eventually score on a balk to give Spokane the first run of the night. Everett would then commit a fielding error to extend the inning and throw a wild pitch to force in another run. When all was said and done, Spokane had a 3-0 lead on just one hit.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Hillsboro overcame a 3-0 deficit with five runs in the late innings to beat Vancouver, 5-3.

Eugene obliterated Tri-City, 20-2. Tyler Fitzgerald hit for the cycle in the Ems victory.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians continue their series with the AquaSox on Saturday for Spokane County Fair Night presented by Valley Glass . It will be a night of fun with farm animals, a petting zoo, and a pair of tickets to the Spokane County Fair will be given away each inning. The Seattle Mariners #3 prospect George Kirby will take the mound for Everett against Spokane starter Noah Davis. A reminder that the postgame fireworks originally scheduled for that night have been canceled due to weather conditions. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

