Hops Blaze Comeback Trail, Beat Vancouver

August 7, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hops shortstop Blaze Alexander hit a game-tying two run home run in the top of the seventh inning, and the Hillsboro Hops --- playing as the visiting team in their own park --- went on to beat the Vancouver Canadians 5-3 on Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

The Canadians built a 3-0 lead against Hops starter Blake Walston, on a solo home run in the third inning by Davis Schneider and a two-run home run in the fifth by Zac Cook. Walston, though --- pitching without his best stuff --- gutted his way through six innings, allowing five hits and just those three runs. He pitched around leadoff doubles in both the first and fourth innings.

In the top of the sixth, Spencer Brickhouse --- hitting leadoff for the first time since his days at Bunn High School in North Carolina --- drew a walk to begin the inning. One out later, Canadians starter Paxton Schultz came out of the game in favor of Sean Mellen, and Andy Yerzy doubled, sending Brickhouse to third. Tristin English hit a hard ground-out to bring home the first run, and Alexander smoked a two-run shot to left-center to tie the game.

In the top of the seventh, still tied 3-3, Cam Coursey reached base on a pop single misplayed by Vancouver catcher Philip Clarke. Leodany Perez then stroked a booming triple to right-center to give Hillsboro the lead. And in the eighth, English belted a home run just to the left of straightaway center to make it 5-3.

After the fifth inning, Hops pitching was solid. Walston worked a 1-2-3 sixth in his final frame, Liu Fuenmayor struck out all four batters he faced, and Yaramil Hiraldo retired five of the six batters he faced to record his sixth save. There was a tense moment in the bottom of the ninth when Clarke's two-out single set the table for Schneider. He drove a long drive to left-center, but Eduardo Diaz ran it down to end the game.

Walston got the win to improve to 2-1 in seven starts with the Hops. Gabriel Ponce took the loss.

Schneider has now hit six home runs this year --- four against the Hops and two off of Walston.

Vancouver is playing their home games in Hillsboro this year because of Covid border restrictions.

The fifth game of the six-game series is Saturday night at Ron Tonkin Field. Airtime on Rip City Radio 620AM and www.RipCityRadio.com is 6:50PM, with first pitch at 7:05.

High-A West League Stories from August 7, 2021

