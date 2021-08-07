Three-Run Lead Disappears in Friday Loss

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians led 3-0 on a pair of home runs before the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) rallied for five runs over three innings to hand the C's a 5-3 loss Friday night at Ron Tonkin Field.

Davis Schneider continued his recent hot stretch at the dish with his second home run in as many games. The Voorhees, NJ native blasted his sixth big fly of the year to break a scoreless tie in the third and put the C's up 1-0.

Zac Cook made it a three-run lead in the fifth. With Schneider aboard after a lead-off walk, Cook launched his second High-A home run to right field to make it 3-0 Vancouver.

From there, it was all Hops. They tied the game with three runs in the sixth - including a game-tying two out, two-run homer from Blaze Alexander - before they took the lead with a run on two hits in the seventh and a solo homer in the eighth. Hillsboro's bullpen retired the last 15 of 17 batters after the Cook home run to keep the C's at bay.

Paxton Schultz was solid in five and a third innings of work. The right-hander scattered four hits, walked one and K'd five in his third start of the year against Hillsboro.

With the loss, the Canadians drop back into fifth place for the second time this season.

The C's will seek a guaranteed series split with a win tomorrow night in game five. Nick Fraze gets the nod for Vancouver and will be opposed by Hillsboro's Brandon Pfaadt. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. with the Vancouver Canadians Pregame Show, powered by North Beach Agency, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

