Dahlberg Deals as Ems Win Fifth Straight

EUGENE, OR -The Eugene Emeralds (49-34) set up a chance for a series sweep on Sunday thanks to a 2-0 victory over the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils (31-52) on Saturday night at PK Park.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Jake Dahlberg (1-1, 5.79 ERA): 6.0 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 0 BB | 9 K

Losing Pitcher: Robinson Pina (2-6, 4.47 ERA): 6.0 IP | 5 H | 2 ER | 2 R | 1 BB | 8 K

Save: Chris Wright (9)

HR(s): Eugene: Roby (12) | Tri-City: N/A

HOW IT HAPPENED: Fresh off a twenty-run outburst on Friday evening, Saturday's game couldn't have been more opposite from a performance standpoint for the Ems, and yet it still finished the same way: with the Emeralds on top.

All the offensive output on Friday came from one sole swing of the bat, and that bat belonged to Sean Roby. With one on and two out in the first inning, Sean Roby belted his third homer of the series and his twelfth overall on the season, launching a 3-2 offering from Tri-City starting pitcher Robinson Pina over the left-center field fence to give the Ems a 2-0 lead.

Roby's homer marked the third time through five games this series that the Ems have scored in the first inning.

That proved to be all the offense that Jake Dahlberg, Austin Reich and Chris Wright would collectively need as those three Emeralds pitchers combined to hold the visiting Dust Devils to just five hits, one walk, and zero runs.

Dahlberg, making his PK Park debut after being singed by the San Francisco Giants from the Chicago Dogs just two weeks ago, was simply sensational in his first outing in the Emerald Valley. Dahlberg dominated the zone firing fifty strikes over sixty-eight overall pitches while tallying nine strikeouts and allowing just two hits and no walks over six scoreless innings of work.

Dahlberg's 6.0 inning performance was the second straight night that an Emeralds starting pitcher has fired at least 6.0 innings. Prior to Conner Nurse's 6.0 inning outing on Friday, the Emeralds had only gotten six-or-more innings out of their starting pitcher a total of four times this season.

Austin Reich worked a strong two innings of work and closer Chris Wright came in and earned his ninth save as an Emerald and his thirteenth save overall this season between High-A Eugene and Low-A San Jose.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Sean Roby - 3B: Roby finished with one of just two multi-hit performances by an Emerald (Ismael Munguia) on the evening, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. So far this series, Roby is batting .500 (11-for-22) with three doubles, three homers and nine RBIs.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds look to complete the sweep against the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils (Los Angeles Angels) on Sunday at PK Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05pm PST.

