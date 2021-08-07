Spokane Sizzles Early, 11-3

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians (41-41) raced out to a 9-1 lead after three innings on their way to a fourth consecutive victory over the Everett AquaSox (51-30), 11-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Spokane only needed one base hit in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to a 3-0 lead as they scored runs on a balk, sacrifice fly and wild pitch. They added on another run in the second inning when Isaac Collins drove in Jack Blomgren on a double, making the score 4-0.

Liam Sabino scored the first AquaSox run in the top of the third when Helcris Olivarez was called for a balk. Spokane sent 11 batters to the plate in the third and took a commanding 9-1 lead with a five-run frame. Key moments in the inning included RBI singles off the bats of Aaron Schunk, Blomgren and Collins. The AquaSox scored their final two runs of the game in the fourth inning with back-to-back bases-loaded walks to Kennie Taylor and Sabino that scored Tyler Keenan and Matt Scheffler, putting the score at 9-3.

Spokane added their 10th run when Blomgren scored for the third time of the night on a Fred Villarreal wild pitch and their 11th and final run in the seventh when Schunk tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Collins.

WRAPPING IT UP

Joseph Rosa extended his hitting streak to seven games with a fifth-inning single. Rosa also recorded his team-leading 20th stolen base of the season. Justin Lavey finished the night two-for-four and now has multi-hit games in back-to-back nights.

Villarreal, Kyle Hill, and Igor Januario combined to throw five relief innings for the AquaSox and held Spokane batters to five hits, two runs, one earned run, no walks and eight strikeouts.

LOOKING AHEAD

Everett and Spokane will play game five of the six-game series on Saturday, August 7. Seattle Mariners 2019 first-round draft pick RHP George Kirby (4-2, 2.56 ERA) will get the start, his first since a seven-inning, four-hit, one run, one walk and 11 strikeout performance at Eugene on July 10. RHP Noah Davis (1-0 0.00 ERA) will get his second start for Spokane since being traded to the Colorado Rockies organization from the Cincinnati Reds on July 28. Listen to all the action on KRKO; the pregame show will begin at 6:20 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35.

