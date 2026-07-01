Spokane vs. Forward Madison on CBSSN ! Tonight at 10:00
Published on July 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year with action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
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