Spokane Velocity FC Falls to Forward Madison FC 1-0 After Own Goal in the First Half

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







SPOKANE, WA - Spokane Velocity FC fell short to visiting team Forward Madison FC after an unfortunate own goal in the 31st minute Wednesday night. With this loss, Velocity FC fell to sixth place while Madison FC rose to fifth in USL League One standings.

Spokane Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman spoke of the team's struggles in the weekday match.

"We are creating chances to win games, but we've got to score goals," Veidman stated. "That was our biggest problem tonight."

Spokane Velocity FC started the match off with urgency as Luis Gil fired a shot in the opening minute that missed wide right of the net. Forward Madison FC returned the attack not too long after, in the 19th minute, with a shot taken by forward Roman Torres from outside of the box that was too high.

Both teams continued to create solid chances early in the first half, but it was Forward Madison FC who made it onto the scoreboard first in the 31st minute with an own goal by Spokane Velocity FC.

Hoping to ride this momentum and further their lead, eight minutes after their first goal, Forward Madison FC's Eddie Munjoma powered in a low right-footed shot that missed inches wide of the net.

The end-to-end action continued throughout the remainder of the first half, with both teams creating dangerous scoring opportunities. In the 39th minute, Forward Madison FC's Joshua Bolma forced a save with a well-hit shot. Moments later, Spokane Velocity FC responded as Medgy Alexandre also tested Madison's goalkeeper JT Harms, whose save kept the match level.

Even with the last minute chances, both teams failed to reach the back of the net before the halftime whistle and closed out the first half 1-0, with Forward Madison FC in the lead.

After a quiet opening to the second half, Spokane Velocity FC broke past the Madison FC back line in the 60th minute, and a shot taken off of a bounce by Neco Brett was deflected by Harms for a Spokane Velocity FC corner. Spokane continued their fight to get back into the game with multiple corner kick attempts in the 67th and 68th minutes.

Forward Madison FC continued to shut down Spokane Velocity FC's offensive attacks, and in the 78th minute transitioned into their own dangerous offensive break that resulted in a corner conceded by Spokane Velocity FC defender Cameron Miller. The corner attempt by Forward Madison FC missed wide of the net from a header by Hakim Karamoko.

Spokane Velocity FC defender Derek Waldeck spoke on what the team needed in order to finish their chances during the match.

"We moved the ball around really well. so credit to us on that, but at the end of the day goals win games." said Waldeck. "We have to find our way to get one into the back of the net and on the other hand keep a clean sheet."

In the remaining minutes of the match, Spokane Velocity FC's corner kick attempt in the 83rd minute found Luis Gil in the left side of the box, but his shot was blocked.

Forward Madison FC continued to shut out Spokane Velocity FC's offense through the end of the match, sealing the 1-0 win.

Spokane Velocity FC's Luis Gil shared his thoughts on what the team needs in order to get the results they want moving forward.

"I feel like this game we were really reactive," Gil explained. "We need to find a bit more urgency and to be less passive."

Following Wednesday's home loss, the lads will hit the road for a match against Fort Wayne FC at Fort Wayne FC Park, Indiana on July 4. The game is set to kickoff at 4:30 PM PT and can be streamed on ESPN+. Spokane Velocity FC's next home match is July 22, when they host Charlotte Independence in a regular season match. Visit uslspokane.com for tickets.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2026

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