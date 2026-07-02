Match Preview: MAD v PC 7.4

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

After extending its unbeaten streak to four matches on the road against Spokane Velocity FC, Forward Madison returns to Breese Stevens Field re-energized for a six-match homestand. The 'Mingos' gritty victory was a testament to the squad's resilience and well-established offensive rhythm. Back in front of its home crowd, Forward Madison will look to limit Peoria City's scoring opportunities, strike early and come away with three points against the USL League Two side.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v SPK

Spokane came out strong and energetic, looking to capitalize in front of their home crowd early. The hosts dictated possession through much of the opening minutes, forcing the Flamingos to defend deep. After an early foul by Segbers gave Spokane a dangerous opportunity, Harms answered with several outstanding saves to keep the match scoreless, while Madison's back line consistently denied dangerous attacks through the middle of the field. After absorbing Spokane's early momentum, the Flamingos struck first in the 31st minute. A dangerous effort from Castro forced Spokane defender, Margvelashvili, into an own goal after relentless pressure from Annor prevented him from making a clean clearance, giving Forward Madison a 1-0 advantage.

The goal sparked a noticeable shift in momentum. Madison began pressing higher up the pitch, winning second balls, forcing turnovers, and evening out possession after Spokane had controlled much of the early stages. Forward Madison nearly doubled its lead when Bolma tested the goalkeeper with a strong strike in the 39th minute, but Spokane came up with the save. Defensively, the Flamingos continued to frustrate Spokane by limiting opportunities through the middle, consistently creating 2-v-1 defensive situations, and recovering possession quickly. Spokane's best late opportunity sailed wide in the 42nd minute, while Segbers capped off a strong defensive response with a timely stop in the 44th minute. After spending much of the opening minutes on the back foot, Forward Madison found its footing and entered the second half with momentum.

Madison carried that defensive discipline into the second half as Spokane searched for an equalizer. The hosts ramped up the pressure around the hour mark, but Harms continued to stand tall, producing back-to-back saves in the 60th and 62nd minutes. The Flamingos' back line remained organized throughout the half, with K. Carmichael and McCamy making several key clearances and Toure adding an important clearance on a Spokane corner in the 64th minute. Despite additional chances in the 66th and 67th minutes, Spokane was unable to break through Madison's defense. Annor blocked a dangerous Spokane attempt in the 83rd minute before Harms delivered another outstanding save on a threatening free kick in the 87th minute to preserve the lead. Madison nearly added an insurance goal a minute later when Karamoko forced another save from the Spokane goalkeeper.

Forward Madison successfully secured a hard-fought 1-0 road victory. Harms finished the night with six saves to earn his third clean sheet of the season, while a complete defensive performance across the pitch helped the Flamingos collect all three points away from home.

Assistant Coach Patrick Nyarko reflected on the performance, saying the group "earned a tough, tough road win against a very good team" and noted that while "tonight wasn't pretty," he was proud of the team for "hanging in there and fighting through to the end."

Kerfalla Toure described it as a "relentless victory from a group that battled to the end. Sure wasn't pretty, and we need to get back to the soccer we know how to play, but great teams find a way to win no matter the circumstance. Gritty gritty win!"

Goalkeeper JT Harms said he was "really proud of the boys tonight," noting that "everyone suffered for 90 minutes to get over the line" and calling it a meaningful match that served as "a reminder of the privilege we have to play this game and bring joy to our supporters."

Stephen Annor reflected on both the performance and its deeper meaning, stating that it was "a hard-fought match from start to finish, with the team showing determination, resilience, and composure when it mattered most," adding that for some players, "the past few days have been especially difficult after losing someone close," and that the performance "reflected the strength we find in supporting one another through challenging times."

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on Spokane Velocity FC:

Home Stint: Breese Stevens Field has proven to be a fortress for the 'Mingos this season. After playing just a quarter of its home schedule, Forward Madison enters a six-game homestand with a unique opportunity to climb the table. Starting the extended stay on the right foot will be crucial as the 'Mingos look to collect another three points in front of their lively home crowd.

Brick Wall Behavior: Forward Madison FC has found success through its defensive consistency in recent matches. The 'Mingos have recorded three clean sheets while limiting their opponents' scoring opportunities, and goalkeeper JT Harms has come up big with timely saves to preserve those shutouts. As Forward Madison prepares for Saturday's contest against Peoria City, the 'Mingos will aim to keep up their impressive defensive form and deny any dangerous chances that come their way.

Unbeaten Run: Forward Madison enters Saturday's matchup riding an impressive undefeated streak and will look to carry that momentum into another important contest against Peoria City.

MATCH PREVIEW: MAD v PC 7.4

SNAPSHOT: MAD v PC

Saturday, July 4

6:30 PM CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

USL League Record

MAD: 7-4-2

PC: 8-1-0







United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2026

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