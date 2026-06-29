Match Preview: MAD @ SPK 7.1

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

Following the break, Forward Madison FC heads out to the West Coast to take on Spokane Velocity FC on Wednesday, July 1 at 9 PM. After going undefeated in its last three home games, the 'Mingos look to transfer their success at Breese Stevens to matches on the road. With identical records and neighboring spots in the conference standings to Spokane, Forward Madison will look to display a standout performance and bring home all three points.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v NYC

Forward Madison FC turned a slow start into a statement victory, defeating the New York Cosmos 3-1 at Breese Stevens Field. The opening minutes saw Madison pinned back in its defensive third, with NYC applying early pressure. The 'Mingos struggled to find rhythm, especially after a strong breakaway and finish by Annor that was called offside. Harms played a crucial role in keeping the match scoreless in the first few minutes, with multiple critical saves.

Madison found their connection midway through the half. In the 25th minute, Ryan Carmichael broke the deadlock, finishing off a well-worked corner from Roman Torres. Just three minutes later, Torres capped off a dominant spell of possession with a goal of his own, doubling the lead and igniting the home crowd. Though New York threatened late in the half, Forward Madison's backline held firm, sending the Flamingos into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

Forward Madison wasted no time in the second half. In the 49th minute, Castro capitalized on a goalkeeper error to make the score 3-0. From there, the Flamingos controlled the tempo, generating chances through Annor, Carmichael, and N'Goubou, while continuing to frustrate Cosmos' attack. Toure anchored a standout defensive performance, highlighted by a crucial block in the 71st minute to deny a clear scoring opportunity. NYC managed to pull one back in the 75th minute, but the 'Mingos quickly regained control. Late chances from Karamoko and N'Goubou nearly added to the Madison tally, but ultimately the 'Gos secured a 3-1 win at the final whistle.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on Spokane Velocity FC:

On the Road: The 'Mingos have put up a 3-4-1 record on the road this season after a rocky start that was leveled out with a successful home stint. The Madison side will be put to the test on the road, with Spokane having only conceded one game on home turf, picking up six wins in the process.

First to Strike: Despite Saturday's match falling scoreless in the opening minutes, Forward struck first with a goal from Ryan Carmichael in the middle of the first half. Building off that momentum, Roman Torres scored just three minutes later, showcasing the importance of the 'Mingos scoring first to carry the forward momentum into the latter half of the game.

In It 'til the End: In its past three league matches, Forward Madison has put up an impressive showing with nine goals scored against its opponents. The 'Mingos defense has shown the same success, limiting their opponents to only three goals. As Madison prepares for their first match of July, the 'Mingos will look to keep up their impressive June form.

SNAPSHOT: MAD @ SPK

Wednesday, July 1

8:00 PM CST Kickoff

ONE Spokane Stadium

WATCH LIVE

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Official Watch Party in the Forward Club

USL League One Record

MAD: 6-4-2

SPK: 6-4-2







United Soccer League One Stories from June 29, 2026

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