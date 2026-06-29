Independence Search for Series Sweep over Corpus Christi

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence will look to tie the club's longest unbeaten streak and continue their longest-ever winning streak Wednesday evening, taking on Corpus Christi FC at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Match Details

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 5:30 PM

Who: Corpus Christi FC

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, NC)

What We're Wearing: The Independence will be dressed in their home Homage Kit.

Watch: ESPN+, WCCB Charlotte

USA Watch Party

The biggest USA Watch Party in Charlotte!

Following the Independence match, stay in your seats to watch the United States take on Bosnia & Herzegovina in the World Cup Knockout Stage! Tickets are free, with concessions available.

Fans who show up for the Independence match can stay for the watch party. Those arriving only for the watch party can be admitted at 7:00 PM.

WATCH PARTY

Season Standing

Charlotte Independence

USL League One: 8-2-2 (3rd Place - 26 points)

Last Time Out: 1-0 win vs. Greenville (USL Cup) on June 24

Corpus Christi FC

USL League One: 3-5-6 (13th Place - 15 points)

Last Time Out: 0-0 draw vs. AV Alta on June 24

The Historic Form Looks to Continue

The Independence's win over Greenville in the Prinx Tires USL Cup moved the club to 11 games unbeaten, just one shy of the all-time record. The Jacks twice have reached the 12-game mark, doing so in 2015 and 2017. A result against Corpus Christi FC would tie the record, while avoiding defeat at AV Alta FC on July 5 would set a new club record with 13 straight unbeaten.

The Independence have won seven consecutive matches in USL League One, which stands as the longest winning streak in league competition in club history.

A Series Sweep on the Cards

The Jacks took care of business in their first-ever meeting with Corpus Christi on May 9, winning 3-1. The highlight of the night came from midfielder Jefferson Amaya. Just before the halftime break, the midfielder scored from 40 yards, catching Corpus Christi's goalkeeper off his line to give Charlotte the lead. Enzo Martinez and Luis Alvarez added the other goals for the Jacks.

Manin Continues Strong Development

Defender Reudd Manin continues to showcase his ability in his first professional season.

The center back scored his first professional goal against Greenville, the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute. The rookie from Presbyterian College has been an essential part of Charlotte's blazing form and has started in all 17 matches in all competitions he has been available for.

"I'm so happy for him because he's worked incredibly hard," shared Head Coach Mike Jeffries on Manin following Wednesday's victory. "He's embraced the role, worked to get better every day, and cleaned up the little things we've talked about. Credit to him because he came into a group where we felt we already had a really solid back line, and he earned his spot."

Familiar Faces

Of those familiar on Corpus Christi's roster, none more so to Jacks fans than striker Christian Chaney. The forward led the Independence in goals in 2025 before joining the Texas side in the offseason and is one of the most decorated goal scorers in league history.

Also of note, Corpus Christi head coach Eamon Zayed played under Mike Jeffries in the 2018 season. Zayed made 25 appearances for the Independence. After his playing career, Zayed managed Northern Colorado Hailstorm before taking the head coaching job for Corpus Christi.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 29, 2026

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