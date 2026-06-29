Velocity FC to Kick off July with Home Match against Forward Madison FC

Published on June 29, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - The Lads will host another midweek match when Forward Madison FC visits the Lilac City on Wednesday, July 1st. Kickoff is set for 7 PM PT and can be streamed on CBS Sports Network.

Velocity FC is coming off a 2-1 comeback win against Westchester SC last Wednesday. After going down 0-1 against the Yorkers, Spokane rallied behind goals from Andre Lewis and Luis Gil to secure its first regular-season win since May 24th. Velocity FC improved to 7-4-2 in the regular-season and rose to fifth place in the League One table with the win as the league entered the midweek point of the season.

Forward Madison FC is on the comeback trail this season after missing the playoffs last year. Through 12 matches, Madison is 6-4-2 and above the playoff line in League One standings. The Flamingos have been solid scoring goals this season, with 21 so far in 2026 which is tied for fifth-highest in the league.

Madison's last match was a 3-1 home win over New York Cosmos on June 20th, with the Flamingos scoring three second-half goals to notch its sixth win of the season. Forward Madison is 3-4-1 on the road in regular season competition and are led by their captain Derek Gebhard, who is tied for second on the team in goals scored in 2026 with three.

This match will pit Madison's solid offense against a stout Spokane defense. The Flamingos have scored 21 goals so far this season which is tied for fifth-highest in the league. Meanwhile, Velocity FC has only conceded 16 goals which is tied for the fifth-lowest in the league. All-time, Spokane is 3-2-0 against Madison all-time across all competitions.

The match will be Spokane's last at home until July 22nd, with the team going on the road for three straight matches after playing Madison. Spokane forward Medgy Alexandre spoke about the team's upcoming schedule during a post-match interview after their win against Westchester SC.

"We have four days off to disconnect a little bit and come back ready to go, because we're going to have a tough schedule, but I think everybody is going to be ready," said Alexandre.

Wednesday's match against Forward Madison FC will kick off at 7 PM PT and can be streamed on CBS Sports Network. Get your tickets now and support the Lads as they kick off July at home and continue their third season in League One!







United Soccer League One Stories from June 29, 2026

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