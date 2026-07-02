Richmond Kickers Sign Club Veteran Matt Bolduc to 25-Day Contract

Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed veteran midfielder Matt Bolduc to a 25-day contract, the club announced Thursday.

Bolduc was most recently with USL League One side Sarasota Paradise, making six appearances with the team in May 2026. The 31-year-old would find the back of the net against the New York Cosmos on May 30, converting an equalizer in the 67th minute en route to a comeback 2-1 victory.

A native of Peterborough, New Hampshire, Bolduc was most recently with the Kickers throughout the 2025 season, registering 14 appearances while contributing a goal and an assist.

"I'm happy to be back," said Bolduc. "Hopefully I can help the boys get some good results in the month of July, give these fans what they deserve and make some more amazing memories!"

Bolduc was a staple of the Kickers' lineups from 2017-22, where he registered over 100 appearances in six seasons and a team-high 29 games played (22 starts) in 2021. Bolduc would play a supplemental role in the subsequent season, helping lead the Kickers to the 2022 USL League One Players' Shield while registering three starts in USL1 competition.

Bolduc and the Kickers continue their season as they host USL1 side Sarasota Paradise on Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for Red, White and Roo today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).

Signing pending league and federation approval.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of July 2, 2026

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon, Alex Wintsch

Defenders: Axel Gallegos, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana, Sean Vinberg

Midfielders: Austin Amer, Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Matt Bolduc, Andrew Richman, Ali Sasankhah, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Lucca Dourado, Darwin Espinal, Tyler Freeman, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Owen O'Malley, Tarik Pannholzer







United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.