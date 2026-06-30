Forward Madison FC Signs Forward Jahlane Forbes for Remainder of 2026 Season

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Forward Madison FC has announced the addition of defender, Jahlane Forbes, for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval. The 24-year-old Florida native will help bolster Forward Madison's defense for the rest of its 2026 campaign.

"We're very pleased to add Jahlane to our group this season," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He's a very solid left-sided player who can play multiple positions and will bring high-level experience to our group."

Forbes joins the 'Mingos for the remainder of the season after spending the first half of the year with USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights FC, where he made five appearances for the club.

"We're delighted to add Jahlane to the group," said FMFC Sporting Director Matt Cairns. "He has a great mix of technical skill, high-end athleticism and a winning mentality. He's a player I've tracked for a number of years now and have no doubt he'll be a success in Madison."

Forbes entered the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and was selected as the No. 38 overall pick by Charlotte FC. The defender made 26 appearances for Charlotte's MLS NEXT Pro team and one appearance for the first team. He made his professional debut against Carolina Core FC in May of 2024 and tallied his first goal against the New England Revolution II just a month later, notching a brace in a 5-3 win.

Forbes made an immediate impact early in his career. As a member of Orlando City's academy system from 2016 to 2020, Forbes made 76 appearances and scored four goals across multiple age groups. Bringing international experience to the club, Forbes was called up to the U.S. U-17 National Team for a pair of friendlies against Costa Rica in 2018.

The Clermont, Florida, native was listed as the top prospect in the state of Florida and ranked No. 32 in the country out of high school before continuing his career at the collegiate level as a four-year letterwinner at Wake Forest University. As a Demon Deacon, Forbes featured in 68 matches and tallied nine goals and 19 assists. His performances helped Wake Forest to ACC Championship quarterfinals appearances and an NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.

"I'm excited to join a great group of players and staff," Forbes said. "I can't wait to play in front of our incredible fans and do everything I can to help the team achieve its goals this season."

The 'Mingos will be back in action to take on Spokane Velocity FC at 8:00 p.m. on July 1 at One Spokane Stadium. Fans can support the club and now explore season ticket and single game ticket offerings for the 2026 season.







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