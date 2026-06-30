Kickers to Host Sarasota Paradise in "Red, White, Roo" Celebration Friday

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Kickers return to Richmond this week as they host Sarasota Paradise at City Stadium on Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST. Get your tickets for Red, White and Roo today at richmondkickers.com/tickets and follow all of the action live at @richmondkickers on Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

The Richmond Kickers endured a 5-1 loss against Portland Hearts of Pine on Wednesday, June 24.

The match marked Richmond's 19th of the season and 13th in USL League One regular season competition.

Josh Kirkland scored in the contest, muscling past two Portland defenders and sending a shot into the back left corner of the net at the 25th minute.

New Era of Competition

For the first time in history, the Richmond Kickers and Sarasota Paradise will face off on Friday evening.

Sarasota Paradise, who took the pitch for the first time in March 2026, currently hold a 5-10-1 record in their inaugural season.

The Richmond Kickers will face Sarasota Paradise twice in the 2026 season. The second of two matchups will be on the road at Premier Sports Complex at Lakewood Ranch on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Numbers to Know

9: The Kickers have had nine different goals scorers across their last 11 matches with Tarik Pannholzer and Josh Kirkland the two players scoring more than one, both recording two over the last 71 days.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

14: Saturday will mark Richmond's 14th USL1 regular season game of the season and sixth at home.

20: Saturday will mark Richmond's 20th match of the season across all competitions.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

50: Yann Fillion currently leads USL1 with 50 saves on the season.

10,000: Barnathan eclipsed his 10,000th USL1 regular season minute against Chattanooga on Wednesday, May 27.

Kickers Release RVA Wildlife Kit

As their 34th consecutive season continues, the Richmond Kickers reveal the RVA Wildlife Kit - an homage to Richmond's favorite marsupial, the Virginia Opossum. The Kickers will debut the RVA Wildlife Kit against Fort Wayne FC at City Stadium on Saturday, June 20.

The Kickers continue to bring Richmond's uniqueness to the forefront of the kit design process, further integrating the club and the city through narrative-driven design.

"Pick Your Opossum" - a design feature that allows fans to purchase one of four uniquely designed opossum jocktags - provides an added layer of personalization for a bold new look.

The design's color palette draws from the animal's distinctive look, while printed heathered patterns reference the opossum's textured fur coat. Pink piping down the seams of the torso and references to the pink nose of the lovable animal can be found on the kit.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

Richmond will be back on the road after their holiday contest to face Forward Madison at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from June 30, 2026

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