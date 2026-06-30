Cosmos Host Greenville Triumph FC on Independence Day

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos return home to Hinchliffe Stadium on Saturday as they host Greenville Triumph FC for the second meeting between the clubs this season. The matchup marks Greenville's first visit to Hinchliffe Stadium and presents the Cosmos with an opportunity to even the season series after a narrow defeat earlier this year.

The first meeting between the two sides was one of the Cosmos' strongest attacking performances of the season. Greenville claimed a 3-2 victory despite the Cosmos battling back throughout the match. Ajmeer Spengler found the equalizer in the first half before Nick Mendonca added a second-half goal to keep the Cosmos within striking distance, but Greenville capitalized on key moments to earn all three points.

Since that meeting, both clubs have endured difficult stretches. Greenville enters the match with a 1-1-3 record in its last five USL League One matches and currently sits 16th in the standings with 10 points. The Cosmos, meanwhile, are looking to snap a five-match skid as they sit just behind Greenville in 17th place with seven points.

With only three points separating the two clubs, Saturday's match carries significant implications in the league standings. A Cosmos victory would cut the deficit to Greenville and provide valuable momentum heading into the second half of the season. For both clubs, the match represents an opportunity to reverse recent form and begin climbing the table.

The Cosmos will look to build on the positives from the first meeting, where they created quality scoring opportunities and remained in contention until the final whistle. Returning to Hinchliffe Stadium, the Cosmos will look to feed off the energy of the home crowd as they aim to turn strong performances into results and secure an important three points.

Saturday's match also coincides with America's 250th Anniversary celebration on the Fourth of July, adding to what promises to be a memorable evening at Hinchliffe Stadium. The celebration will conclude with a special postgame drone show honoring the nation's 250th birthday, capping off an evening of soccer and celebration.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 30, 2026

Cosmos Host Greenville Triumph FC on Independence Day - New York Cosmos

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