Seven Words. One Club: Supporters Share the One Word That Best Describes Corpus Christi FC

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - While the Sharks battled on the pitch during their most recent Saturday home match, Corpus Christi FC staff wandered through the stands with one simple question:

If you had to describe Corpus Christi FC in one word, what would it be?

Fans of all ages had an answer. Some said, "intense." Others chose "crazy," "exciting," or "history." Different words, but one common theme emerged: the Sharks have become more than the Coastal Bend's first professional soccer club. They've become part of the community.

Fun. Exciting. Pleasurable.

On match nights at Cabaniss Athletic Complex, there's no shortage of excitement. Stadium lights illuminate the pitch as drums echo through the stands, flags wave above the supporters' section, and, in true Texas fashion, cowbells ring out across the stadium. Whether it's a family attending its first professional soccer match or longtime supporters leading chants from kickoff to the final whistle, every home match has become an experience that extends far beyond the final score.

The Category 6 Supporters Group used the word "relentless" to describe CCFC.

"If Category 6 is the storm in the stands, the team on the pitch is the tide that never stops coming," Chris Reyes, one of the group's Facebook admins, said. "From the opening whistle to the 90th minute, they hunt the ball, they press high, and they play with an aggressive, fighting spirit that mirrors the grit of Corpus Christi itself. They don't take plays off, they don't let up, and they play every match like everything is on the line. That's what makes Category 6 proud to back them."

Energetic. Crazy. Intense.

The energy in the stands has matched the performances on the field. Throughout June, the Sharks put together their strongest run of the season, going unbeaten in five consecutive home matches. Sam Roscoe delivered the club's first professional victory with a dramatic 98th-minute winner against Portland Hearts of Pine, while Jake Keegan scored his first two goals for Corpus Christi FC in a victory over Sarasota Paradise. Most recently, goalkeeper James Talbot recorded his third clean sheet of the season in a hard-fought scoreless draw against one of USL League One's hottest teams, AV Alta FC. Every home match has produced another memorable moment and given supporters another reason to believe in what the Sharks are building.

History

As the first and only professional soccer club in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend, the Sharks are writing a new chapter for the region. Their inaugural season has already featured historic milestones, multiple USL League One Team of the Week selections, and memorable moments that continue to shape the club's identity. Most recently, following an outstanding first half of the season, Blake Bowen earned a nomination for the USL League One Mid-Season Defender of the Year award.

Family

When asked to describe Corpus Christi FC in one word, midfielder Nacho Abeal chose "family," reflecting the bond that's formed within the locker room during the club's inaugural professional season.

The Sharks have extended that bond back to the fans after every final whistle. Win, lose or draw, the Sharks have embraced a postmatch tradition of meeting supporters at the pitch gate before heading to the locker room. Players stay to sign autographs, pose for photos and thank fans for their support, creating memories that have quickly become a highlight of every home match. For many young supporters, those moments are just as meaningful as the action on the field.

Whether supporters described the Sharks as intense, relentless, exciting, historic, or family, every answer reflected something larger than soccer. In just one professional season, Corpus Christi FC has become a club that represents a city, a community, and a place where history is still being written.

About Corpus Christi FC

CCFC was established in 2017 by Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo. The club previously played in USL League Two, the nation's leading pre-professional league, and won their first Lone Star Division title in 2024. That same year, Corpus Christi was awarded a USL League One franchise and will kick off its first professional season in 2026. CCFC is building a new home at the Corpus Christi Multi-Sport Complex currently being constructed at 5102 Old Brownsville Road. Phase One of the $28.3 million complex was completed in summer 2025 and a 5,000-seat stadium, which will serve as home for all of the Sharks' USL League One home games, is currently under construction.

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United Soccer League One Stories from June 30, 2026

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