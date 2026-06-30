Paterson Proud Week

Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







From June 30 through July 4, celebrate Paterson with five days of family-friendly events, community pride, and patriotic festivities across the city.

Paterson Proud Week was created to honor the City of Paterson while commemorating America's 250th Anniversary. The celebration invites residents and visitors alike to experience everything that makes Paterson unique, from its rich history and diverse culture to its vibrant neighborhoods and exciting attractions.

The festivities begin with the New Jersey Jackals, who will offer special $2.50 tickets for games on June 30, July 1, and July 2 in recognition of America's 250th Anniversary. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. each evening, and fans are encouraged to stay after the July 1 game for a spectacular postgame fireworks display.

From July 1 through July 4, the Paterson Proud Festival will take over the McBride Avenue Extension adjacent to the Great Falls National Historical Park. The festival will feature carnival rides, delicious food, live entertainment, family activities, and festive attractions throughout the week.

On July 3, Goya Presents Flag Cities, in partnership with Hackensack Meridian Health, will host a World Cup Watch Party at Hinchliffe Stadium from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Fans can enjoy live World Cup action, international food vendors, cultural entertainment, interactive activities, and the Cosmos Soccer Zone, offering fun for all ages.

Paterson Proud Week concludes on July 4 as the New York Cosmos host a special Independence Day and Paterson Night match at Hinchliffe Stadium. Paterson residents can purchase tickets for just $5 and enjoy an evening of professional soccer. The celebration will conclude with a spectacular postgame drone light show honoring America's 250th Anniversary.

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate the spirit of Paterson and enjoy an unforgettable week filled with sports, entertainment, community, and patriotic celebration during Paterson Proud Week.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 30, 2026

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