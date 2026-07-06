Cosmos Travel to Face FC Naples

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







The Cosmos return to USL League One action as they travel to face FC Naples in an important matchup between two clubs looking to turn their seasons around. With the second half of the campaign underway, both sides enter the match searching for valuable points that could provide momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Cosmos are coming off a home loss to Greenville Triumph FC and remain at the bottom of the USL League One standings. While results have been difficult to come by, the club continues to show resilience and determination as it searches for the consistency needed to climb the table.

FC Naples enters the match facing similar challenges. The club has dropped its last five league matches and will be eager to defend its home field in search of a much-needed result. With both teams looking to snap losing streaks, Saturday's contest presents an opportunity for either side to reset its season.

The first meeting between the clubs this year saw a competitive battle, and the Cosmos will once again look to build on the positive moments they have shown throughout the season. As the margin for error continues to shrink, every point becomes increasingly important in the race up the standings.

For the Cosmos, this match is about more than ending a losing streak. It is an opportunity to show continued growth, reward the hard work the squad has put in throughout the season, and begin building momentum heading into the final months of the USL League One campaign.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 6, 2026

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