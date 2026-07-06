Match Preview: MAD v OMA 7.11

Published on July 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







SETTING THE SCENE

After extending its unbeaten streak to five matches after a draw to Peoria City at home, Forward Madison FC returns to Breese Stevens Field for a Prinx Tires Cup matchup against USL1 foe Union Omaha. Last Saturday's matchup saw the 'Mingos sub on an entirely new lineup at the half, allowing a group of trialists to showcase their skill in front of an excited home crowd. Back at Breese for its second Saturday in a row, Forward Madison will look to strike early and limit Union Omaha's scoring opportunities to come away with three points in Prinx Tires Cup play.

LAST MATCH RECAP - MAD v PC

The 'Mingos came out on the front foot, controlling possession early and setting the tone from the opening whistle. Their fast start paid off in the 3rd minute when Karamoko finished off a well-worked attack having the opening goal off an assist from Edwards. The visitors looked to respond quickly, but Flores came up with a save in the 6th minute to preserve the lead. Romanshyn created another opportunity in the 8th minute, narrowly missing the target as Forward Madison continued to generate dangerous chances.

Hildal impressed throughout the half with composed defending and several timely clearances, while Forbes put together a strong defensive performance of his own. Flores had an outstanding save in the 23rd minute to deny another dangerous opportunity. Edwards added to the defensive effort with an important block in the 27th minute, helping keep the visitors off the scoresheet. Forbes nearly doubled the advantage in the 39th minute with another promising chance, but they went into the half with a 1-0 advantage.

To begin the second half, Forward Madison made a full lineup change, allowing an entirely new group of trialists to showcase their abilities. The visitors found the equalizer in the 61st minute, leveling the match at 1-1 and shifting the momentum in their favor. The opposition controlled much of the possession throughout the remainder of the half, making it difficult for the 'Mingos to establish a consistent attacking rhythm. As the match entered its final stages, Forward Madison began to regain possession and push forward, but struggled to sustain pressure long enough to find a late winner. After taking an early lead, the Flamingos ultimately settled for a 1-1 draw to close out the evening.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

Check out the UBS Keys to the Match as the 'Mingos take on Union Omaha:

No Place Like Home: After an unusually long early-season road stint, the 'Mingos have taken advantage of competing at Breese Stevens Field. With one quarter of its home schedule down, the 'Mingos haven't lost a league match. Returning for the second match of its six-match homestand, the 'Mingos will look to continue its success and collect another three points in front of the Flock.

Roman Empire: Two-way midfielder Roman Torres earned a nod from the league as a Player of the Month nominee after recording two goals and two assists across five appearances in June. Heading into July, the Torres and the rest of the 'Mingos offense will aim to keep up their impressive form and continue to generate chances.

In a Groove: The 'Mingos enter Saturday's matchup riding an impressive unbeaten streak after picking up some key wins in USL1 competition. Forward Madison will look to build off that momentum in another important Prinx Tires Cup contest against league opponent Union Omaha.

SNAPSHOT: MAD v OMA

Saturday, July 11

7:00 PM CST Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field

Prinx Tires USL Cup Record

MAD: 0-3-0

OMA: 2-1-0







United Soccer League One Stories from July 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.