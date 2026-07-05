Dominant Opening Gives Way to a Second-Half Equalizer as Forward Madison Finishes Level at Home

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







The 'Mingos came out on the front foot, controlling possession early and setting the tone from the opening whistle. Their fast start paid off in the 3rd minute when Karamoko finished off a well-worked attack having the opening goal off an assist from Edwards. The visitors looked to respond quickly, but Flores came up with a save in the 6th minute to preserve the lead. Romanshyn created another opportunity in the 8th minute, narrowly missing the target as Forward Madison continued to generate dangerous chances.

Hildal impressed throughout the half with composed defending and several timely clearances, while Forbes put together a strong defensive performance of his own. Flores had an outstanding save in the 23rd minute to deny another dangerous opportunity. Edwards added to the defensive effort with an important block in the 27th minute, helping keep the visitors off the scoresheet. Forbes nearly doubled the advantage in the 39th minute with another promising chance, but they went into the half with a 1-0 advantage.

To begin the second half, Forward Madison made a full lineup change, giving an entirely new group of trialists the opportunity to showcase their abilities. The visitors found the equalizer in the 61st minute, leveling the match at 1-1 and shifting the momentum in their favor. The opposition controlled much of the possession throughout the remainder of the half, making it difficult for the 'Mingos to establish a consistent attacking rhythm. As the match entered its final stages, Forward Madison began to regain possession and push forward, but struggled to sustain pressure long enough to find a late winner. After taking an early lead, the Flamingos ultimately settled for a 1-1 draw to close out the evening.

"Great to get my first club start in front of a great crowd. Didn't get the three points, but glad to have played my first game at home. Let's go Forward," says Kevin Flores, who had a standout performance in goal, making several key saves to keep the 'Mingos in the match throughout both halves.

Following the match, Breese Stevens Field hosted a fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July! Closing out an exciting holiday night at Breese.

"Great to get my first club start in front of a great crowd. Didn't get the three points, but glad to have played my first game at home. Let's go Forward!"

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Karamoko (3') 1-1 PC, Karmbor (61')

Next Match

Forward Madison FC continues its six-match homestand next Saturday as the 'Mingos host Union Omaha at Breese Stevens Field. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM on July 11th. Fans can support the Club by purchasing single-game tickets or season tickets, or by shopping at the team's Merch Store!







United Soccer League One Stories from July 4, 2026

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