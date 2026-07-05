Big Win, New Mascot, Brilliant Night

Published on July 4, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







It was an incredible Fourth of July evening at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, capped by Fort Wayne Football Club's 3-0 victory over Spokane Velocity FC and then a massive fireworks show at 6411 Bass Road.

Fort Wayne FC's unbeaten streak has reached 11 matches, the second longest such run in USL League One history by a first-year club and one short of the record set by Lansing Ignite FC in 2019.

The Autumn Gold & Black are 6-0-5 during the stretch, and Saturday's match saw goals by Taig Healy, Jeremy Garay and Lilian Ricol. Healy's goal, his ninth in his first professional season, made him the club's all-time leading goal scorer, one ahead of Gijs Hovius, who played for Fort Wayne FC in 2023 and 2024, and Maxwell Amoako, who played in 2021 and 2022.

Healy's goal - his eighth in USL League One action - came in the 14th minute following a centering pass from Jack Thomas that caromed off a Spokane player. Healy is tied for second in league goal scoring behind only the Charlotte Independence's Luis Alvarez's nine tallies.

"It's nice to be doing well in front of goal right now," Healy said. "I'm confident and feeling good, but obviously it's a credit to the team. Jack (Thomas) created that goal for me, putting it on a platter. I think it just shows more how we're building chemistry on the field. Hopefully it can just keep helping the team get points."

Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery, asked about Healy, said: "He's been amazing. And there are more goals to come from him. I don't think we've seen the best of him yet."

Garay scored in the 44th minute with the assist going to Kabiru Gafar, and it was the first goal of Garay's professional career in his 120th appearance.

Gafar now has five assists in his rookie season and is one short of the club career record set by Alberto Anaya, who played for Fort Wayne FC from 2022 to 2024 in the pre-professional level of USL League Two.

Lilian Ricol finished the scoring with his seventh goal of the season - and sixth in league play - on a penalty kick in the 48th minute following a Spokane handball in the penalty area.

In shots on target, Fort Wayne FC had a 6-0 advantage over Spokane. Fort Wayne FC goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann emerged with his sixth clean sheet of the season, tied for most in the league with Johan Garibay of One Knoxville SC.

A season-high crowd of 4,493 was on hand at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium, where Fort Wayne FC is 3-0-4 in all competitions.

The evening began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the formal grand opening of the stadium. Fort Wayne FC's Majority Owner, Mark Music, and Ruoff Mortgage President Blake Music took part in the ceremony, with representatives of Greater Fort Wayne and stadium and club staff also in attendance.

Pregame festivities included the unveiling of Fort Wayne FC's new mascot, Friendly the Goalrilla, who delighted fans young and old as he emerged on the field for the first time.

Fort Wayne FC next plays July 11 at Ruoff Mortgage Stadium in its final Prinx Tires USL Cup match of the year against Detroit City FC, which plays in the higher-level USL Championship division. Tickets are on sale now. Fans are reminded that parking is prepaid only.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 4, 2026

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