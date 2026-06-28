We're in Awe: Fort Wayne Football Club Enjoys Nation's Best Power Soccer Athletes at Turnstone Center

Published on June 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club has had a great time this week at the US Power Soccer Association's Nationals at Turnstone's Plassman Athletic Center. It's so inspiring to see these incredible athletes and their families. Each one of them has a unique story and has to put in the work to make these events a reality.

And seeing soccer in so many forms warms our hearts.

Turnstone's Flyers and Furious Flyers were among the teams we've watched compete.

Power soccer is an adaptive sport played by athletes using power wheelchairs. Two teams of four players compete on a gym floor using a large soccer ball, maneuvering specialized chairs equipped with protective guards to pass, defend and shoot. The sport emphasizes positioning, teamwork and precision, and has become one of the most widely played wheelchair team sports in the world.

Turnstone has been a leader in adaptive sports programming in Fort Wayne for years and has offered power soccer programs since 2006, helping athletes with disabilities compete at high levels while building confidence, friendships and community.







United Soccer League One Stories from June 27, 2026

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